Pork Tenderloin With Roasted Mushrooms

Active Time
20 Mins
Total Time
40 Mins
Yield
4
Adam Hickman

The B vitamins in this pork are great for brain function.

Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 12 ounces fresh button mushrooms, halved lengthwise
  • 2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • 1 teaspoon finely ground sea salt, divided
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper, divided
  • 1 pound pork tenderloin, trimmed
  • 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
  • 1 pound fresh Broccolini, trimmed, and stems cut in strips
  • 2 medium shallots (about 2 1/2 oz. total), quartered
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons chopped fresh tarragon

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 295
  • Fat per serving 13g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 74mg
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 31g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 14g
  • Sugar per serving 6g
  • Sodium per serving 660mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 103mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 450°F with oven rack positioned 8 inches from heat source. Toss together mushrooms, thyme, 2 tablespoons of the oil, and 1/4 teaspoon each of the salt and pepper on a rimmed baking sheet. Sprinkle pork evenly with paprika and 1/2 teaspoon each of the salt and pepper. Place pork in center of baking sheet; spread mushroom mixture evenly around pork. Roast in preheated oven until a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of pork registers 130°F, 7 to 8 minutes.

Step 2

Remove from oven; add Broccolini and shallots, and drizzle with remaining 1 tablespoon oil and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Return to oven; roast at 450°F until pork reaches 145°F and Broccolini is almost tender, about 10 minutes.

Step 3

Remove from oven; transfer pork to a cutting board, and let rest 5 minutes. Meanwhile, return baking sheet with Broccolini to oven, and increase oven temperature to broil. Broil until Broccolini is lightly charred and tender, about 5 minutes. Slice pork. Sprinkle pork and vegetables evenly with tarragon, and serve.

