- Calories per serving 295
- Fat per serving 13g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 74mg
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 31g
- Carbohydrates per serving 14g
- Sugar per serving 6g
- Sodium per serving 660mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Calcium per serving 103mg
Pork Tenderloin With Roasted Mushrooms
The B vitamins in this pork are great for brain function.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 450°F with oven rack positioned 8 inches from heat source. Toss together mushrooms, thyme, 2 tablespoons of the oil, and 1/4 teaspoon each of the salt and pepper on a rimmed baking sheet. Sprinkle pork evenly with paprika and 1/2 teaspoon each of the salt and pepper. Place pork in center of baking sheet; spread mushroom mixture evenly around pork. Roast in preheated oven until a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of pork registers 130°F, 7 to 8 minutes.
Remove from oven; add Broccolini and shallots, and drizzle with remaining 1 tablespoon oil and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Return to oven; roast at 450°F until pork reaches 145°F and Broccolini is almost tender, about 10 minutes.
Remove from oven; transfer pork to a cutting board, and let rest 5 minutes. Meanwhile, return baking sheet with Broccolini to oven, and increase oven temperature to broil. Broil until Broccolini is lightly charred and tender, about 5 minutes. Slice pork. Sprinkle pork and vegetables evenly with tarragon, and serve.