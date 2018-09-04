How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 450°F with oven rack positioned 8 inches from heat source. Toss together mushrooms, thyme, 2 tablespoons of the oil, and 1/4 teaspoon each of the salt and pepper on a rimmed baking sheet. Sprinkle pork evenly with paprika and 1/2 teaspoon each of the salt and pepper. Place pork in center of baking sheet; spread mushroom mixture evenly around pork. Roast in preheated oven until a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of pork registers 130°F, 7 to 8 minutes.

Step 2 Remove from oven; add Broccolini and shallots, and drizzle with remaining 1 tablespoon oil and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Return to oven; roast at 450°F until pork reaches 145°F and Broccolini is almost tender, about 10 minutes.