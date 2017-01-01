How to Make It

Step 1 Combine sugar, peppercorns, bay leaves, 1½ cups of the cider and ¼ cup of the salt in a medium saucepan; bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Cook, stirring constantly, until sugar and salt have dissolved, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in ice and remaining 1½ cups cider. Place brine and pork in a 2-gallon ziplock plastic bag; seal bag and refrigerate for 8 to 24 hours.

Step 2 Preheat oven to 425°F. Remove pork from brine and pat dry with paper towels. Discard brine. Finely chop leaves from 4 of the rosemary sprigs to measure 1 tablespoon. Combine rosemary leaves, fennel seeds and ½ teaspoon each of the salt and pepper in a small bowl; rub mixture all over pork.

Step 3 Combine carrots, apples, fennel, onion and remaining 2 rosemary sprigs in a large bowl; drizzle with 3 tablespoons of the oil and sprinkle with remaining 1 teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper. Toss gently to coat. Spread in an even layer in a large roasting pan.