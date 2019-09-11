Sprinkle pork evenly with pepper and 1/2 teaspoon of the salt. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add pork to skillet; cook until a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of meat registers 140°F, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Transfer pork to a plate; cover to keep warm.

Step 2

Add onions to skillet; cook over medium-high, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned, about 1 1/2 minutes. Add sweet potato; cook, stirring often, 2 minutes. Add flour; cook, stirring for 30 seconds. Add stock and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt; bring to a boil over medium-high. Reduce heat to medium; partially cover, and cook, stirring occasionally, until liquid is slightly reduced and thickened, about 2 minutes. Stir in apple; cook, stirring occasionally, until apple slices start to soften, about 1 minute. Remove from heat; stir in butter.