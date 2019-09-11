Pork Chops With Sweet Potato & Apples

Greg DuPree
Active Time
30 Mins
Total Time
30 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
By Adam Hickman

This one-pot skillet dinner is an easy, crowd-pleasing autumn supper.

Ingredients

  • 4 (8-oz., 1/2-in.-thick) bone-in, center-cut pork chops
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 3/4 cup frozen pearl onions, thawed
  • 2 cups small cubes peeled sweet potato
  • 1 teaspoon all-purpose flour
  • 1 1/4 cup unsalted chicken stock
  • 3/4 cup thinly sliced unpeeled Gala apple
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 530
  • Fat per serving 27g
  • Cholesterol per serving 164mg
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 50g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 19g
  • Sugar per serving 6g
  • Sodium per serving 688mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 78mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Sprinkle pork evenly with pepper and 1/2 teaspoon of the salt. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add pork to skillet; cook until a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of meat registers 140°F, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Transfer pork to a plate; cover to keep warm.

Step 2

Add onions to skillet; cook over medium-high, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned, about 1 1/2 minutes. Add sweet potato; cook, stirring often, 2 minutes. Add flour; cook, stirring for 30 seconds. Add stock and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt; bring to a boil over medium-high. Reduce heat to medium; partially cover, and cook, stirring occasionally, until liquid is slightly reduced and thickened, about 2 minutes. Stir in apple; cook, stirring occasionally, until apple slices start to soften, about 1 minute. Remove from heat; stir in butter.

Step 3

Serve pork chops with potato-onion mixture, sprinkled with parsley.

Also appeared in: Health, October, 2019

