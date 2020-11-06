Pomegranate Spritz

Rating: Unrated

Pomegranate juice is brimming with antioxidant polyphenols, linked to benefits ranging from better memory to improved workout recovery. It also adds a delicious sweet-tart flavor and a beautifully festive red color to your cocktails.

By Melissa Gray
Health December 2020

active:
15 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring pomegranate juice, sugar, orange peel, and 1/3 cup water to a boil in a saucepan over medium-high. Cook, stirring occasionally, until sugar is dissolved, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat; cover and let stand 15 minutes. Strain into a small bowl and discard orange peels. Let cool to room temperature, about 30 minutes. Stir in bitters. (Syrup will keep in an airtight container in refrigerator for up to 1 week.)

  • To serve, add 2 tablespoons pomegranate syrup to a Champagne flute. Top with 1/3 cup Prosecco.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
123 calories; fat 0g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 0mg; carbohydrates 16g; dietary fiber 1g; protein 0g; sugars 11g; niacin equivalents 0mg; saturated fat 0g; vitamin a iu 0IU; vitamin b6 0mg.
