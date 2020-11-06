Bring pomegranate juice, sugar, orange peel, and 1/3 cup water to a boil in a saucepan over medium-high. Cook, stirring occasionally, until sugar is dissolved, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat; cover and let stand 15 minutes. Strain into a small bowl and discard orange peels. Let cool to room temperature, about 30 minutes. Stir in bitters. (Syrup will keep in an airtight container in refrigerator for up to 1 week.)