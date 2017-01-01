How to Make It

Step 1 Bring honey and water to a simmer in a small saucepan over medium-high heat. Remove pan from heat and let cool completely, about 10 minutes.

Step 2 Muddle sage leaves, 5 tablespoons of the pomegranate seeds and 2 tablespoons of the honey syrup in a cocktail shaker to release flavors. Add gin, pomegranate juice, elderflower liqueur and enough crushed ice to fill shaker halfway. Cover with lid and shake vigorously until thoroughly chilled, about 30 seconds.