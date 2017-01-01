Pomegranate-Sage-Gin Sparkler

Active Time
6 Mins
Total Time
26 Mins
Yield
2 servings
Deb Wise
December 2016

The leftover honey syrup is divine drizzled over oatmeal. (Remove sage¸ cover syrup and refrigerate for up to 1 month.)

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup honey
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 6 medium-sized sage leaves
  • 6 tablespoons pomegranate seeds (arils)
  • 1/2 cup gin
  • 1/2 cup pomegranate juice
  • 1 tablespoon elderflower liqueur (such as St-Germain)
  • Crushed ice
  • 1/2 cup chilled club soda

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 273
  • Fat per serving 0g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 1g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 24g
  • Sodium per serving 30mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 47mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Bring honey and water to a simmer in a small saucepan over medium-high heat. Remove pan from heat and let cool completely, about 10 minutes.

Step 2

Muddle sage leaves, 5 tablespoons of the pomegranate seeds and 2 tablespoons of the honey syrup in a cocktail shaker to release flavors. Add gin, pomegranate juice, elderflower liqueur and enough crushed ice to fill shaker halfway. Cover with lid and shake vigorously until thoroughly chilled, about 30 seconds.

Step 3

Strain into 2 collins glasses filled with crushed ice. Top each glass with ¼ cup of the club soda; sprinkle with remaining 1 tablespoon pomegranate seeds.

