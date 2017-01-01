- Calories per serving 273
- Fat per serving 0g
- Saturated fat per serving 0g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 1g
- Carbohydrates per serving 24g
- Sodium per serving 30mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Calcium per serving 47mg
Pomegranate-Sage-Gin Sparkler
Jennifer Causey: Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro
The leftover honey syrup is divine drizzled over oatmeal. (Remove sage¸ cover syrup and refrigerate for up to 1 month.)
How to Make It
Step 1
Bring honey and water to a simmer in a small saucepan over medium-high heat. Remove pan from heat and let cool completely, about 10 minutes.
Step 2
Muddle sage leaves, 5 tablespoons of the pomegranate seeds and 2 tablespoons of the honey syrup in a cocktail shaker to release flavors. Add gin, pomegranate juice, elderflower liqueur and enough crushed ice to fill shaker halfway. Cover with lid and shake vigorously until thoroughly chilled, about 30 seconds.
Step 3
Strain into 2 collins glasses filled with crushed ice. Top each glass with ¼ cup of the club soda; sprinkle with remaining 1 tablespoon pomegranate seeds.