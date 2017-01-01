- Calories per serving 65
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 13mg
- Fiber per serving 0g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrates per serving 4g
- Sodium per serving 113mg
- Iron per serving 0mg
- Calcium per serving 22mg
Pomegranate-Goat Cheese Dip
Jennifer Causey: Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro
Loaded with antioxidants¸ pomegranates are heart-healthy cancer and inflammation fighters.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Beat goat cheese and cream in a medium bowl with an electric mixer on high speed until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Add lemon zest, thyme, salt, pepper and 2 teaspoons of the honey; beat until just combined, about 1 minute. Fold in 6 tablespoons of the pomegranate seeds. Drizzle with remaining 1 teaspoon honey and sprinkle with remaining 2 tablespoons pomegranate seeds. Serve in endive leaves or with wholegrain crackers or crudités.