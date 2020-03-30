Poached Salmon With Yogurt-Tarragon Sauce

Greg DuPree
Active Time
15 Mins
Total Time
45 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
By Robin Bashinsky&nbsp;

You don’t have to worry about drying out fish when it’s cooking in liquid! This preparation is so delicate and subtle—you can taste the aromatics that are in the cooking liquid, but it doesn’t take anything away from the flavor of the salmon. Remember that you’re poaching, not boiling: The liquid should be below the boiling point or the fish can get rubbery.

Ingredients

  • 2 lemons, halved, plus 1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice
  • 1 cup dry white wine
  • 1 tablespoon whole black peppercorns
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 1/4 cup thinly sliced shallot
  • 1 tablespoon plus ¾ tsp. kosher salt
  • 4 (6-oz.) skinless salmon fillets (1 to 1½ in. thick)
  • 3/4 cup plain whole-milk yogurt
  • 2 tablespoon chopped fresh tarragon, plus more for garnish
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 281
  • Fat per serving 12g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 100mg
  • Fiber per serving 0g
  • Protein per serving 35g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 3g
  • Sugar per serving 2g
  • Sodium per serving 745mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 79mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Squeeze lemon halves into a high-sided sauté pan or Dutch oven, then add squeezed lemon halves to pan. Add 4 cups water, wine, peppercorns, bay leaves, shallots, and 1 tablespoon of the salt. Bring to a boil over medium-high; cover, reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer 10 minutes. (Adjust heat if needed to make sure liquid is barely steaming with a temperature of about 145°F.)

Step 2

Add salmon to pan, cover, and cook until a thermometer inserted in fish registers 125°F to 130°F, 10 to 12 minutes. Transfer salmon to a large plate lined with paper towels. Remove and discard any whole peppercorns or bay leaves clinging to fish. Sprinkle fish with ½ teaspoon of the salt. (To serve salmon cold, chill in the refrigerator 30 minutes.)

Step 3

Stir together yogurt, tarragon, lemon juice, pepper, and remaining ¼ teaspoon salt. If desired, sprinkle fillets with chopped tarragon. Serve with sauce.

Also appeared in: Health, May, 2020

