Poached Salmon, Strawberry, and Watercress Salad

Bright and peppery watercress, sweet strawberries, and mildly licorice-flavored fennel come together to create a light salad that’s high in collagen-stimulating, immune-boosting, and free-radical-fighting vitamin C. The salmon on top is poached, a cooking method that makes it tender and moist.

By Jasmine Smith
Health May 2021

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Trim fennel bulbs, removing the stalks from the bulbs. Set stalks aside; reserve fronds for garnish. Halve fennel bulbs lengthwise. Using a mandoline or sharp knife, thinly slice enough bulbs crosswise to equal about 4 cups. Cut 4 fennel stalks into 1-inch-thick slices. Reserve remaining bulbs and stalks for another use.

  • Put wine and sliced stalks in a medium saucepan, then add salmon to pan. If needed, add enough cold water to pan until salmon is just barely covered with liquid. Bring to a gentle boil over medium-high; immediately reduce heat to medium, and simmer, uncovered, until salmon is barely opaque and just cooked through, and a thermometer inserted into thickest portion of fillets registers 140°F, about 3 minutes. Using a large slotted spatula, transfer salmon to a plate; discard fennel stalks and poaching liquid. Let salmon rest at room temperature 10 minutes.

  • Whisk together oil, vinegar, honey, and kosher salt in a large bowl. Add watercress and thinly sliced fennel bulbs; gently toss to coat. Add strawberries; gently toss until evenly distributed. Divide salad evenly among 4 plates. Using your hands, gently shred salmon into large flakes and divide evenly over salads. Sprinkle salads evenly with flaky sea salt and pepper. Garnish with fennel fonds, and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
382 calories; fat 22g; cholesterol 62mg; sodium 518mg; carbohydrates 19g; dietary fiber 5g; protein 25g; sugars 12g; saturated fat 3g.
© Copyright 2021 health.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.health.com 04/13/2021