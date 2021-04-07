Poached Salmon, Strawberry, and Watercress Salad
Bright and peppery watercress, sweet strawberries, and mildly licorice-flavored fennel come together to create a light salad that’s high in collagen-stimulating, immune-boosting, and free-radical-fighting vitamin C. The salmon on top is poached, a cooking method that makes it tender and moist.
Health May 2021
Gallery
Credit: Greg DuPree
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
382 calories; fat 22g; cholesterol 62mg; sodium 518mg; carbohydrates 19g; dietary fiber 5g; protein 25g; sugars 12g; saturated fat 3g.