Pecan-Pear Crisps

Rating: Unrated

Deceptively simple and quick to pull together (you can even make the topping in advance and refrigerate it until it's ready to bake), these individual-size treats are cozy and comforting. And thanks to the pears, oats, and pecans, they're high in fiber, too—so you stay satisfied long after dessert is done.

By Anna Theoktisto
Health November 2021

Gallery

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe Summary test

active:
15 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease 6 (8-oz.) ramekins with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Stir together oats, pecans, flour, cinnamon, cardamom, 3 tablespoons brown sugar, and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl. Add melted butter and stir until mixture begins to clump.

  • Gently toss pears, lemon juice, cornstarch, 3 tablespoons brown sugar, and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl until well combined. Divide pear mixture among ramekins. Top evenly with oat mixture.

  • Bake in oven until topping is lightly browned and pears are tender, 30 to 35 minutes. Let cool 5 minutes. Top with yogurt, if desired, before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
247 calories; fat 11g; cholesterol 15mg; sodium 166mg; carbohydrates 40g; dietary fiber 5g; protein 2g; sugars 25g; saturated fat 4g.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 health.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.health.com 10/14/2021