A little indulgence goes a long way in this luscious tarte. Our version has less butter and sugar than usual and instead relies on the pears’ juices to create a mouthwatering caramel sauce. Don’t be tempted to use Bartlett pears in this recipe, but Bosc will do in a pinch. The unsweetened whipped cream is perfect counterpoint to the caramelized fruit.
How to Make It
Heat sugar, water, and honey in a 10-inch oven-safe nonstick skillet over medium-high. Cook until bubbly, slightly thick, and beginning to darken in color, 4 to 5 minutes. Stir in butter and cinnamon. Reduce heat to medium. Add pears, and cook, without stirring but rotating skillet occasionally, until liquid has reduced and is very thick and syrupy, and pears are tender, 45 to 50 minutes. (Mixture should bubble vigorously at beginning, but begin to subside as mixture thickens.)
Preheat oven to 400°F. Roll puff pastry sheet on a lightly floured surface into an 11-inch square; place over pear mixture in skillet, and trim edges. Bake in preheated oven until pastry is golden brown, 18 to 22 minutes. Let cool completely to room temperature, about 2 hours. Invert onto a plate.
Beat together cream and cardamom with an electric mixer on high speed until soft peaks form, about 30 seconds. Serve slice s with a dollop of cardamom whipped cream.