Round out this fresh, flavorful meal with rice or rice noodles. Feel free to use cashews instead of peanuts if you have them on hand. Keep this sauce recipe in your back pocket for marinating tofu or drizzling over roasted vegetables.
How to Make It
Stir together soy sauce, honey, ginger, chile-garlic sauce, and water in an Instant Pot. Nestle chicken into mixture, coating with sauce. Cover Instant Pot, and fasten lid. Lock and seal steam valve. Set to High Pressure for 9 minutes. Release pressure naturally. Transfer chicken to a cutting board, and let rest 5 minutes. Shred chicken.
While chicken rests, set Instant Pot to Sauté. Cook sauce until thickened and glossy, about 5 minutes.
Spoon chicken into lettuce leaves and top evenly with carrots, radishes, and peanuts. Drizzle with sauce. Serve immediately with lime wedges.
