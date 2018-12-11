Peanut Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Active Time
10 Mins
Total Time
30 Mins
Yield
4
By Julia Levy

Round out this fresh, flavorful meal with rice or rice noodles. Feel free to use cashews instead of peanuts if you have them on hand. Keep this sauce recipe in your back pocket for marinating tofu or drizzling over roasted vegetables.

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce or tamari
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1 tablespoon grated ginger
  • 2 teaspoon Asian chile-garlic sauce
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs (about 4)
  • 1 head Bibb lettuce, separated into leaves
  • 1 cup matchstick carrots
  • 4 radishes, thinly sliced
  • 1/4 cup chopped roasted unsalted peanuts
  • Lime wedges

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 234
  • Fat per serving 9g
  • Cholesterol per serving 107mg
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 26g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 11g
  • Sugar per serving 7g
  • Sodium per serving 624mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 39mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Stir together soy sauce, honey, ginger, chile-garlic sauce, and water in an Instant Pot. Nestle chicken into mixture, coating with sauce. Cover Instant Pot, and fasten lid. Lock and seal steam valve. Set to High Pressure for 9 minutes. Release pressure naturally. Transfer chicken to a cutting board, and let rest 5 minutes. Shred chicken.

Step 2

While chicken rests, set Instant Pot to Sauté. Cook sauce until thickened and glossy, about 5 minutes.

Step 3

Spoon chicken into lettuce leaves and top evenly with carrots, radishes, and peanuts. Drizzle with sauce. Serve immediately with lime wedges.

