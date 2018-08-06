Peanut-Chicken Bowls

courtesy of Stinson
Taylor Stinson
Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 3 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-in. cubes
  • 1 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon sriracha
  • 1 cup red cabbage, sliced
  • 1 cup red peppers, sliced
  • 1 cup carrots, sliced into matchsticks
  • 1 cup romaine lettuce, sliced crosswise
  • Peanut Dressing
  • 1/3 cup peanut butter
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon lime juice
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1 teaspoon dried ginger
  • 1/4 cup water
  • Chopped peanuts (optional)
  • Sesame seeds (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 317
  • Fat per serving 17g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 65mg
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 26g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 17g
  • Sugar per serving 10g
  • Sodium per serving 481mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 43mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat olive oil in a frying pan over medium-high heat. Add chicken and sauté for 7 to 8 minutes, until browned. Add soy sauce and sriracha , and cook another 3 to 4 minutes , until chicken is full y cooked.

Step 2

While chicken is cooking, in a medium bowl, mix with a whisk peanut butter, soy sauce, lime juice, honey, and ginger. Add water , a teaspoon at a time, whisking to combine. Divide the vegetables among 4 containers .

Step 3

Remove chicken from heat and divide equally among the containers. Top with dressing, and peanuts and sesame seeds , if desired. Bowls will keep in fridge up to 5 days.

