How to Make It

Step 1 Heat olive oil in a frying pan over medium-high heat. Add chicken and sauté for 7 to 8 minutes, until browned. Add soy sauce and sriracha , and cook another 3 to 4 minutes , until chicken is full y cooked.

Step 2 While chicken is cooking, in a medium bowl, mix with a whisk peanut butter, soy sauce, lime juice, honey, and ginger. Add water , a teaspoon at a time, whisking to combine. Divide the vegetables among 4 containers .