- Calories per serving 317
- Fat per serving 17g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 65mg
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 26g
- Carbohydrates per serving 17g
- Sugar per serving 10g
- Sodium per serving 481mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Calcium per serving 43mg
Peanut-Chicken Bowls
courtesy of Stinson
How to Make It
Step 1
Heat olive oil in a frying pan over medium-high heat. Add chicken and sauté for 7 to 8 minutes, until browned. Add soy sauce and sriracha , and cook another 3 to 4 minutes , until chicken is full y cooked.
Step 2
While chicken is cooking, in a medium bowl, mix with a whisk peanut butter, soy sauce, lime juice, honey, and ginger. Add water , a teaspoon at a time, whisking to combine. Divide the vegetables among 4 containers .
Step 3
Remove chicken from heat and divide equally among the containers. Top with dressing, and peanuts and sesame seeds , if desired. Bowls will keep in fridge up to 5 days.