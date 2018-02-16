Peanut Butter and Jelly Muffins

Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
25 Mins
Yield
12
Ingredients

  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup whole-wheat flour
  • 3 tablespoons sugar
  • 1 tablespoon baking powder
  • 2/3 cup creamy peanut butter
  • 1/4 cup egg substitute
  • 1 cup fat-free milk
  • 1/3 cup sugar-free jelly or preserves

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 200
  • Total fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.6g
  • Trans fat per serving 0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Sodium per serving 180mg
  • Potassium per serving 190mg
  • Total carbohydrate per serving 27g
  • Dietary fiber per serving 2g
  • Sugar per serving 9g
  • Protein per serving 7g

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray muffin tin with cooking spray or line with baking cups.

Step 2

In a large bowl, mix flours, sugar, and baking powder.

Step 3

In another bowl, beat peanut butter and egg substitute until smooth. Add milk a little at a time, stirring after each addition.

Step 4

Pour peanut butter mixture over dry ingredients; fold in with a rubber spatula just until dry ingredients are moistened. Batter will be stiff.

Step 5

Spoon 2 scant tablespoons batter into each muffin cup and smooth the surface out to the top edge of the cup. Then top each muffin with a heaping teaspoon jelly; cover with 2 more tablespoons of batter.

Step 6

Bake 20–25 minutes or until lightly browned.

This recipe excerpted from The Complete Month of Meals Collection. ©2017 by the American Diabetes Association. ShopDiabetes.org

