Peanut Butter and Jelly Muffins

How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray muffin tin with cooking spray or line with baking cups.
In a large bowl, mix flours, sugar, and baking powder.
In another bowl, beat peanut butter and egg substitute until smooth. Add milk a little at a time, stirring after each addition.
Pour peanut butter mixture over dry ingredients; fold in with a rubber spatula just until dry ingredients are moistened. Batter will be stiff.
Spoon 2 scant tablespoons batter into each muffin cup and smooth the surface out to the top edge of the cup. Then top each muffin with a heaping teaspoon jelly; cover with 2 more tablespoons of batter.
Bake 20–25 minutes or until lightly browned.
