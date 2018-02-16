Peanut Butter and Jelly Muffins

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray muffin tin with cooking spray or line with baking cups.

Step 2 In a large bowl, mix flours, sugar, and baking powder.

Step 3 In another bowl, beat peanut butter and egg substitute until smooth. Add milk a little at a time, stirring after each addition.

Step 4 Pour peanut butter mixture over dry ingredients; fold in with a rubber spatula just until dry ingredients are moistened. Batter will be stiff.

Step 5 Spoon 2 scant tablespoons batter into each muffin cup and smooth the surface out to the top edge of the cup. Then top each muffin with a heaping teaspoon jelly; cover with 2 more tablespoons of batter.