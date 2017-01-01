Peach-Thyme Iced Tea

Jennifer Causey; Styling: Claire Spollen
Active Time
15 Mins
Total Time
1 Hour 30 Mins
Yield
6
Robin Bashinsky

You’ll need about 8 medium fresh peaches to get the 6 cups of slices in this recipe.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup honey (plus 2 tbsp)
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme
  • 8 cup water (2 cups at room temperature, 6 cups boiling)
  • 6 cups fresh or frozen peaches, sliced
  • 10 regular-sized black tea bags
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 9 ounces bourbon, optional
  • Thyme sprigs and lemon slices, for garnish

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 168
  • Fat per serving 0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 44g
  • Sodium per serving 1mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 13mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place honey, chopped thyme, room-temperature water and 4 cups of the peaches in a pan. Cover and bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Stir and reduce heat to low. Simmer, covered, stirring occasionally, for 30 minutes. Let cool completely, about 30 minutes. Pour mixture through a wire-mesh strainer, pressing solids to extract juices.

Step 2

Place tea bags and remaining 2 cups peaches in a 3-quart heatproof pitcher. Add boiling water; let steep 15 minutes. Discard tea bags. Stir in lemon juice, peach syrup and bourbon, if desired. Serve over ice. Garnish with thyme sprigs and lemon slices.

