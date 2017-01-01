- Calories per serving 168
- Fat per serving 0g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 44g
- Sodium per serving 1mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Calcium per serving 13mg
Peach-Thyme Iced Tea
Jennifer Causey; Styling: Claire Spollen
You’ll need about 8 medium fresh peaches to get the 6 cups of slices in this recipe.
How to Make It
Step 1
Place honey, chopped thyme, room-temperature water and 4 cups of the peaches in a pan. Cover and bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Stir and reduce heat to low. Simmer, covered, stirring occasionally, for 30 minutes. Let cool completely, about 30 minutes. Pour mixture through a wire-mesh strainer, pressing solids to extract juices.
Step 2
Place tea bags and remaining 2 cups peaches in a 3-quart heatproof pitcher. Add boiling water; let steep 15 minutes. Discard tea bags. Stir in lemon juice, peach syrup and bourbon, if desired. Serve over ice. Garnish with thyme sprigs and lemon slices.