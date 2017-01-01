Place raspberries, peach slices, yogurt, zucchini, flaxseed, honey, vanilla, and salt in a blender; process until smooth, 20 to 30 seconds, stopping to stir and scrape down sides as needed. (If mixture is too thick, add up to 4 tablespoons water and process again.) Divide between 2 bowls and sprinkle with toppings. Serve immediately.