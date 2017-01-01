Peach-Raspberry Smoothie Bowl

Organic frozen peaches and raspberries will give you the best flavor and color.

Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 1 cup frozen raspberries (about 4 oz.)
  • 1/2 cup frozen peach slices (about 2 1/2 oz.)
  • 1/2 cup plain whole-milk yogurt
  • 1/2 medium zucchini (about 4 oz.), chopped
  • 1 tablespoon ground flaxseed
  • 1 tablespoon raw honey
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • Pinch of salt
  • Desired toppings

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 141
  • Fat per serving 3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 8mg
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 25g
  • Sodium per serving 48mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 102mg

How to Make It

Place raspberries, peach slices, yogurt, zucchini, flaxseed, honey, vanilla, and salt in a blender; process until smooth, 20 to 30 seconds, stopping to stir and scrape down sides as needed. (If mixture is too thick, add up to 4 tablespoons water and process again.) Divide between 2 bowls and sprinkle with toppings. Serve immediately.

