PB and J Power Bars

Line a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan with parchment. Pulse oats in a food processor until coarsely chopped—do not overprocess or create a powder. Add dates, peanut butter, vanilla and salt; process until mixture starts to stick together. Add dried cherries and pulse a few times.

Transfer mixture to a medium bowl and add almonds. Place a piece of parchment on top and knead with your hands to incorporate ingredients.

Step 3

Transfer mixture to prepared pan and use a sheet of parchment to press and flatten evenly into pan. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour before cutting into bars. Store in an airtight container in refrigerator for up to 5 days, or freeze for up to 1 month.