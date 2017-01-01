- Calories per serving 196
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrates per serving 32g
- Sodium per serving 129mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Calcium per serving 22mg
PB Banana "Nice" Cream With Strawbery Sauce
Feel free to swap almond butter, coconut butter, or even tahini for the peanut butter to change up the flavor.
How to Make It
Peel bananas and cut into 3/4-inch-thick slices. Place in a single layer on a baking sheet; freeze until solid, 2 to 3 hours.
Finely chop 1/2 pound of the strawberries. Combine chopped strawberries, sugar, syrup, and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt in a saucepan. Cook over medium heat until strawberries become syrupy, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat and let stand for 10 minutes. Coarsely chop remaining 1 pound strawberries. Stir into cooked strawberry mixture.
Process coconut milk, frozen bananas, peanut butter, vanilla, and remaining 1/8 teaspoon salt in a high-powered blender or food processor on high until very creamy, stopping to scrape down sides and press bananas into blade as necessary. Serve banana mixture immediately for a soft-serve consistency, or store in an airtight container in freezer for a firmer texture. Serve with strawberry sauce and chopped peanuts.