PB Banana "Nice" Cream With Strawbery Sauce

Active Time
15 Mins
Total Time
2 Hours 15 Mins
Yield
8
Feel free to swap almond butter, coconut butter, or even tahini for the peanut butter to change up the flavor.

Ingredients

  • 6 medium-size ripe bananas (about 2 1/4 lb.)
  • 1 1/2 pounds fresh strawberries, trimmed
  • 2 tablespoons coconut sugar
  • 1 tablespoon brown rice syrup
  • 3/8 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/3 cup canned coconut milk
  • 3 tablespoons creamy natural peanut butter
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 3 tablespoons finely chopped roasted peanuts

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 196
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 32g
  • Sodium per serving 129mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 22mg

How to Make It

Step 1

 Peel bananas and cut into 3/4-inch-thick slices. Place in a single layer on a baking sheet; freeze until solid, 2 to 3 hours.

Step 2

 Finely chop 1/2 pound of the strawberries. Combine chopped strawberries, sugar, syrup, and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt in a saucepan. Cook over medium heat until strawberries become syrupy, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat and let stand for 10 minutes. Coarsely chop remaining 1 pound strawberries. Stir into cooked strawberry mixture.

Step 3

 Process coconut milk, frozen bananas, peanut butter, vanilla, and remaining 1/8 teaspoon salt in a high-powered blender or food processor on high until very creamy, stopping to scrape down sides and press bananas into blade as necessary. Serve banana mixture immediately for a soft-serve consistency, or store in an airtight container in freezer for a firmer texture. Serve with strawberry sauce and chopped peanuts.

