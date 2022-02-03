Pasta With Artichokes & Peas

Bursting with clean spring flavors, this pasta gets freshness from tarragon, a hit of acid from marinated artichokes and lemon juice, and earthy sweetness from three types of peas. Green peas are a stealth source of nutrients—they're filled with fiber, vitamins and minerals, antioxidants, and protein.

By Liz Mervosh
Health March 2022

Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree; Food Stylist: Torie Cox; Prop Stylist: Christine Keely

25 mins
25 mins
4
Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook pasta according to package directions for al dente, omitting salt and fat. In last minute of cooking, add sugar snap peas to pot. Drain, reserving 1/4 cup cooking water.

  • Meanwhile, melt butter in a deep, large skillet over medium-high. Continue to cook, stirring often using a wooden spoon, until milk solids turn brown and smell nutty, about 3 minutes. Stir in artichoke hearts and reserved 1/4 cup artichoke marinating liquid. Remove from heat.

  • Add snow peas, sweet peas, lemon juice, olive oil, drained pasta and snap pea mixture, and reserved 1/4 cup cooking water to artichoke mixture in skillet. Cook over medium-high, stirring and shaking skillet constantly, until a loose and creamy sauce forms and coats pasta, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat. Add pea shoots, if desired, tarragon, and salt, and stir until combined. Divide pasta evenly among 4 bowls, and garnish with additional pea shoots, if using.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
357 calories; fat 12g; cholesterol 15mg; sodium 625mg; carbohydrates 53g; dietary fiber 9g; protein 11g; sugars 5g; saturated fat 4g.
