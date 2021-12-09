Pasta With Sausage And Braised Vegetables
Radishes are known for their sharp, peppery flavor, but when cooked, they develop a subtle sweetness that complements the savory sausage and cheese in this comforting pasta dish. Like other cruciferous vegetables (broccoli, Brussels sprouts, and cabbage), radishes are also a source of compounds with anticancer and heart-healthy benefits.
Health January/February 2022
Gallery
Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree; Food Stylist: Margaret Dickey; Prop Stylist: Christine Keely
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
Directions
Make It Vegetarian
If you skip the sausage, increase the salt to 3/4 teaspoon; using a vegetarian parm, bump up the cheese to 2.5 ounces (1.25 cups), and add 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper with the lemon juice in step 4 .
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
505 calories; fat 18g; cholesterol 37mg; sodium 521mg; carbohydrates 66g; dietary fiber 9g; protein 26g; sugars 6g; saturated fat 3g.