Pasta With Sausage And Braised Vegetables

Radishes are known for their sharp, peppery flavor, but when cooked, they develop a subtle sweetness that complements the savory sausage and cheese in this comforting pasta dish. Like other cruciferous vegetables (broccoli, Brussels sprouts, and cabbage), radishes are also a source of compounds with anticancer and heart-healthy benefits.

By Julia Levy
Health January/February 2022

Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree; Food Stylist: Margaret Dickey; Prop Stylist: Christine Keely

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat 1/2 tablespoon oil in a large, high-sided skillet over medium. Cook sausage, stirring occasionally, breaking up into small pieces with a wooden spoon, until crumbled and very crisp, 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer to a plate lined with a paper towel.

  • Return skillet to medium, and add remaining 1 1/2 tablespoons oil, swirling to coat. Add carrots and radishes in an even layer and cook, stirring occasionally, until browned, about 7 minutes. Add wine, rosemary, sage, pepper, and salt; bring to a boil over medium-high. Cover skillet, and reduce heat to medium-low; simmer, undisturbed, until carrots and radishes are tender, about 4 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, cook pasta according to package directions, omitting salt and fat. Drain pasta, reserving 1 cup cooking water.

  • Remove carrot mixture from heat, and stir in lemon juice. Stir in cooked pasta, then enough cooking water, 1/4 cup at a time, until pasta is coated and glossy. Divide evenly among 4 plates. Sprinkle with sausage and shaved Grana Padano; garnish with sage leaves. Serve immediately.

Make It Vegetarian

If you skip the sausage, increase the salt to 3/4 teaspoon; using a vegetarian parm, bump up the cheese to 2.5 ounces (1.25 cups), and add 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper with the lemon juice in step 4 .

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
505 calories; fat 18g; cholesterol 37mg; sodium 521mg; carbohydrates 66g; dietary fiber 9g; protein 26g; sugars 6g; saturated fat 3g.
