Pasta Pearls With Spinach and Turmeric

Active Time
20 Mins
Total Time
35 Mins
Yield
4
Adam Hickman

Don’t care for cilantro? Trade it for parsley.

Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 cup chopped yellow onion (from 1 small onion)
  • 4 oil-packed anchovy fillets, drained
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric
  • 6 ounces uncooked pearl couscous
  • 2 cups low-sodium chicken broth
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 medium zucchini, diced (about 1 1/2 cups)
  • 5 ounces baby spinach
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 324
  • Fat per serving 14g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 19mg
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 11g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 38g
  • Sodium per serving 576mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 63mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Melt butter with oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion; cook, stirring occasionally, until starting to soften, 3 to 4 minutes. Add anchovies and turmeric; cook, stirring often, until anchovies dissolve, 2 to 3 minutes. Add couscous; cook, stirring occasionally, for 3 minutes.

Step 2

Add broth, salt, and pepper. Increase heat to high; bring to a boil. Cover and reduce heat to medium-low. Simmer until liquid is nearly absorbed, about 12 minutes. Stir in zucchini and spinach. Cover and cook until spinach is wilted and zucchini begins to soften, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat and sprinkle with cilantro.

