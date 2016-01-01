- Calories per serving 294
- Fat per serving 15g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 12mg
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Protein per serving 12g
- Carbohydrates per serving 31g
- Sodium per serving 662mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Calcium per serving 302mg
Celeriac Pasta With Baby Broccoli
Warm up: In summer, try this dish with zucchini noodles instead of celeriac (start with 2 1/2 pounds of zucchini).
How to Make It
Spiralize celeriac using shredder blade. Take handfuls of spiralized celeriac and cut into manageable lengths with scissors.
Bring a pot of water to a boil. Salt generously; add baby broccolini. Cook until tender, about 5 minutes. Using a fine-mesh sieve or slotted spoon, transfer to a bowl of cold water. Drain. Chop finely. (Do not drain cooking water.)
Heat oil in a heavy skillet over medium heat; add garlic and red pepper flakes. Sauté until garlic is fragrant, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Add broccoli; toss together for 1 minute. Season with salt, remove from heat and keep warm.
Bring water back to a boil and add spiralized celeriac. Cook celeriac for 1 1/2 to 2 minutes. Drain and toss with baby broccoli and cheese.
From Spiralize This! Copyright © 2016 by Martha Rose Shulman.