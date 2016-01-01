Celeriac Pasta With Baby Broccoli

Waterbury Publications Inc.
Active Time
15 Mins
Total Time
25 Mins
Yield
4
Martha Rose Shulman
January 2017

Warm up: In summer, try this dish with zucchini noodles instead of celeriac (start with 2 1/2 pounds of zucchini).

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds celeriac, peeled
  • Salt
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1/4-1/2 teaspoons red pepper flakes
  • 2 ounces ricotta salata or Parmesan, grated (1/2 tightly packed cup)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 294
  • Fat per serving 15g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 12mg
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Protein per serving 12g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 31g
  • Sodium per serving 662mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 302mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Spiralize celeriac using shredder blade. Take handfuls of spiralized celeriac and cut into manageable lengths with scissors.

Step 2

Bring a pot of water to a boil. Salt generously; add baby broccolini. Cook until tender, about 5 minutes. Using a fine-mesh sieve or slotted spoon, transfer to a bowl of cold water. Drain. Chop finely. (Do not drain cooking water.)

Step 3

Heat oil in a heavy skillet over medium heat; add garlic and red pepper flakes. Sauté until garlic is fragrant, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Add broccoli; toss together for 1 minute. Season with salt, remove from heat and keep warm.

Step 4

Bring water back to a boil and add spiralized celeriac. Cook celeriac for 1 1/2 to 2 minutes. Drain and toss with baby broccoli and cheese.

From Spiralize This! Copyright © 2016 by Martha Rose Shulman.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up