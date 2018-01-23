Parsley, Fennel, and Lemon Tonic

Compounds in parsley can help kill off some bad bacteria and cause the liver to secrete bile, which helps break down fat, says Axe. Fennel acts as an antispasmodic, relieving cramping. Quercetin in lemon is anti-inflammatory.

  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • 1 teaspoon fennel seeds
  • 1 1/4-inch slice lemon, seeds removed (scrub lemon before slicing)
  • 1/4 teaspoon raw honey or more to taste (optional)

Place parsley and fennel in a bowl. Squeeze in lemon and add lemon slice. Pour 8 ounces hot (not boiling) water over. Let steep for 5 to 10 minutes. Strain through a fine-mesh sieve into a mug. Stir in honey if desired and drink at room temperature or let cool further to drink cold.

