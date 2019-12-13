Parmesan Roasted Cauliflower

Active Time
10 Mins
Total Time
30 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
By Robin Bashinsky

Crunchy, Parm-crusted cauliflower steaks make for a supremely satisfying vegetarian entrée. Roasted tomatoes add zing and are an excellent source of vitamins A and C.

Ingredients

  • 1 small head cauliflower
  • 3 tablespoon olive oil
  • 3 ounces Parmesan cheese, grated (about ¾ cup)
  • 1/2 cup whole-wheat panko
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • Cooking spray
  • 3 cups multicolored cherry tomatoes
  • 1 garlic head, separated into skin-on cloves
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/3 cup reduced-fat olive oil mayonnaise
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • Lemon wedges

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 438
  • Fat per serving 33g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 25mg
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Protein per serving 13g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 26g
  • Sugar per serving 8g
  • Sodium per serving 715mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 264mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 450°F. Remove and discard core and outer leaves from cauliflower; cut into ½-inch-thick slabs. Coat slabs and remaining florets with oil. Stir together Parmesan, panko, and pepper in a shallow dish. Press cauliflower into panko mixture; arrange in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet lined with parchment paper; lightly spray coated cauliflower with cooking spray. Scatter tomatoes and garlic around cauliflower.

Step 2

Roast in preheated oven until tomatoes burst and cauliflower is golden brown, 17 to 20 minutes. Sprinkle with parsley and salt.

Step 3

Squeeze 1 roasted garlic clove into a small bowl; mash with fork and stir in mayonnaise and lemon juice. Drizzle cauliflower with mayonnaise mixture; serve with lemon wedges.

