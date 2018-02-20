Panko Ranch Chicken Strips with Dipping Sauce

Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
12 Mins
Yield
4
Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 8 chicken tenderloins, about 1 pound total
  • 3/4 cup yogurt ranch dressing, divided use
  • 3/4 cup panko breadcrumbs
  • 3 tablespoons canola oil

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 340
  • Total fat per serving 16g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.5g
  • Trans fat per serving 0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 85mg
  • Sodium per serving 390mg
  • Potassium per serving 485mg
  • Total carbohydrate per serving 17g
  • Dietary fiber per serving 1g
  • Sugars per serving 4g
  • Protein per serving 30g

How to Make It

Step 1

Place chicken in a medium bowl with 1/4 cup of the ranch dressing; toss until well coated. Place the breadcrumbs in a shallow pan, such as a pie pan. Coat chicken pieces, one at a time with the breadcrumbs and set aside.

Step 2

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chicken and immediately reduce to medium-low heat, cook 12 minutes or until golden and no longer pink in center, gently turning occasionally.

Step 3

Remove from skillet, sprinkle with 1/8 teaspoon salt. Serve with remaining 1/2 cup ranch for dipping.

This recipe excerpted from The 4-Ingredient Diabetes Cookbook, 2nd Edition. ©2016 by Nancy S. Hughes. ShopDiabetes.org

