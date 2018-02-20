Panko Ranch Chicken Strips with Dipping Sauce

Tara Donne/The 4-Ingredient Diabetes Cookbook
How to Make It
Step 1
Place chicken in a medium bowl with 1/4 cup of the ranch dressing; toss until well coated. Place the breadcrumbs in a shallow pan, such as a pie pan. Coat chicken pieces, one at a time with the breadcrumbs and set aside.
Step 2
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chicken and immediately reduce to medium-low heat, cook 12 minutes or until golden and no longer pink in center, gently turning occasionally.
Step 3
Remove from skillet, sprinkle with 1/8 teaspoon salt. Serve with remaining 1/2 cup ranch for dipping.
This recipe excerpted from The 4-Ingredient Diabetes Cookbook, 2nd Edition. ©2016 by Nancy S. Hughes. ShopDiabetes.org