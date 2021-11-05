Oven-Roasted Orange-Dijon Rack Of Pork

Rack of pork, which is high in protein as well as minerals like iron and zinc, creates a stunning centerpiece that is deceptively easy to prep.

By Jasmine Smith
Health December 2021

Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree; Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 500°F with oven racks in top third and lower third of oven. Stir together mustard, vinegar, marmalade, chopped rosemary, and garlic in a small bowl.

  • Rub pork with salt and pepper. Arrange orange slices and rosemary sprigs in bottom of a roasting pan, and place pork on top of orange slices. Pour chicken stock into pan.

  • Roast pork on lower rack of oven for 20 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 350°F. (If pairing with Roasted Brussels Sprouts & Fennel, put prepared vegetables on top rack of oven at this time.)

  • Carefully remove pork from oven and brush with half of marmalade mixture. Return pork to oven and cook, brushing with remaining glaze halfway through, until a thermometer inserted into thickest part of pork registers 140°F, about 50 to 60 minutes more.

  • Transfer pork to a cutting board, reserving drippings in pan. Cover pork loosely with aluminum foil and let rest 15 minutes. Pour drippings into a bowl and skim fat from top; cover to keep warm until ready to serve. Slice roast between ribs, and serve with reserved drippings and Roasted Fennel & Brussels Sprouts.

Make Ahead

The glaze can be made up to 3 days in advance; store it in an airtight container in the refrigerator. Pork can be seasoned and roasting pan set up (step 2) a day in advance; cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate. Let stand at room temperature 30 minutes before roasting.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
404 calories; fat 12g; cholesterol 133mg; sodium 613mg; carbohydrates 17g; dietary fiber 1g; protein 53g; sugars 14g; saturated fat 4g.
