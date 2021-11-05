Oven-Roasted Orange-Dijon Rack Of Pork
Rack of pork, which is high in protein as well as minerals like iron and zinc, creates a stunning centerpiece that is deceptively easy to prep.
Health December 2021
Gallery
Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree; Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
Directions
Make Ahead
The glaze can be made up to 3 days in advance; store it in an airtight container in the refrigerator. Pork can be seasoned and roasting pan set up (step 2) a day in advance; cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate. Let stand at room temperature 30 minutes before roasting.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
404 calories; fat 12g; cholesterol 133mg; sodium 613mg; carbohydrates 17g; dietary fiber 1g; protein 53g; sugars 14g; saturated fat 4g.