Oven-Fried Chicken

Greg DuPree
Active Time
15 Mins
Total Time
55 Mins
Yield
Serves 6
By Karen Rankin

A baked version of a home-style favorite delivers the crispy, crunchy pleasure of fried chicken without the, well, frying. You’ll save on fat, calories, and cleaning up a big mess. (You’re welcome.) Serve with a green salad for a dinner you can feel great about adding to your weekly routine.

Ingredients

  • Cooking spray
  • 1/2 cup buttermilk
  • 1 large egg
  • 2 cups whole-wheat panko (Japanese-style breadcrumbs)
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 3/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1/4 cup white whole-wheat flour
  • 2 1/2 lb. assorted skinless, bone-in chicken pieces (breasts cut in half crosswise)
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • Lemon wedges

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 314
  • Fat per serving 9g
  • Cholesterol per serving 111mg
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 36g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 20g
  • Sugar per serving 1g
  • Sodium per serving 317mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 41mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Place a wire rack in a large rimmed baking sheet, and coat with cooking spray. Whisk together buttermilk and egg in a shallow bowl. Stir together panko, oil, pepper, and onion powder in a separate shallow bowl.

Step 2

Place flour in a small dish. Sprinkle chicken evenly with 1/2 teaspoon of the salt. Dredge each chicken piece in flour to coat evenly, shaking off excess. Transfer pieces to buttermilk mixture, and turn to coat, allowing excess to drip off. Dredge pieces in panko mixture, pressing to adhere.

Step 3

Place chicken pieces in a single layer on prepared wire rack. Bake in preheated oven until cooked through, about 40 minutes. Let stand 10 minutes. Sprinkle with remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt, and serve with lemon wedges.

Also appeared in: Health, October, 2019

You May Like

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement