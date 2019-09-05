A baked version of a home-style favorite delivers the crispy, crunchy pleasure of fried chicken without the, well, frying. You’ll save on fat, calories, and cleaning up a big mess. (You’re welcome.) Serve with a green salad for a dinner you can feel great about adding to your weekly routine.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Place a wire rack in a large rimmed baking sheet, and coat with cooking spray. Whisk together buttermilk and egg in a shallow bowl. Stir together panko, oil, pepper, and onion powder in a separate shallow bowl.
Place flour in a small dish. Sprinkle chicken evenly with 1/2 teaspoon of the salt. Dredge each chicken piece in flour to coat evenly, shaking off excess. Transfer pieces to buttermilk mixture, and turn to coat, allowing excess to drip off. Dredge pieces in panko mixture, pressing to adhere.
Place chicken pieces in a single layer on prepared wire rack. Bake in preheated oven until cooked through, about 40 minutes. Let stand 10 minutes. Sprinkle with remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt, and serve with lemon wedges.
Also appeared in: Health, October, 2019