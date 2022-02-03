Orecchiette With Broccolini, Chickpeas & Harissa

Harissa has a smoky spiciness that gets amplified here by crushed red pepper and then balanced out by sweet cherry tomatoes and fresh mint. Both Broccolini and chickpeas are rich in minerals as well as anticancer compounds.

By Liz Mervosh
Health March 2022

Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree; Food Stylist: Torie Cox; Prop Stylist: Christine Keely

30 mins
30 mins
4
Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook pasta according to package directions for al dente, omitting fat and salt. Drain, reserving 1/2 cup cooking water. Meanwhile, slice Broccolini stalks crosswise and separate florets.

  • Heat oil in a deep, large skillet over medium. Cook garlic and crushed red pepper, stirring often, until garlic softens, about 2 minutes. Increase heat to medium-high and add chickpeas, mini peppers, and Broccolini stalks; cook, stirring often, until peppers are crisp-tender, about 4 minutes. Add harissa and wine; cook, stirring constantly, 30 seconds.

  • Add tomatoes, salt, Broccolini florets, drained pasta, and reserved 1/2 cup cooking water to mixture in skillet. Cook, stirring constantly, until a loose and creamy sauce forms and coats pasta, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat, and stir in mint. Divide pasta evenly among 4 bowls; garnish with additional mint.

Per Serving:
433 calories; fat 10g; sodium 627mg; carbohydrates 68g; dietary fiber 11g; protein 15g; sugars 8g; saturated fat 1g.
