How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Roll dough into a 12-inch circle on a lightly floured work surface. Fit dough inside a 9-inch pie plate, pressing into bottom and up sides of plate; crimp edges. Top with a piece of parchment paper, leaving a 2-inch overhang of paper over edges of plate. Fill with pie weights. Bake in preheated oven until edges are firm, about 15 minutes. Carefully remove parchment and weights from crust. Let crust cool completely, about 30 minutes.

Step 2 Pierce potatoes all over using a fork. Place potatoes and ½ cup water in a large microwavable bowl; cover tightly with plastic wrap. Microwave on High until potatoes are tender, about 12 minutes. Carefully remove potatoes from bowl; let cool slightly, about 10 minutes. Remove and discard potato skins; transfer potato flesh to a bowl, and mash. Stir in coconut milk, brown sugar, flour, turmeric, zest, salt, cinnamon, eggs, and ¼ cup water until well combined. Pour into cooled crust.