Orange-Turmeric Sweet Potato Pie

Active Time
35 Mins
Total Time, including 1 hour cooling
2 Hours 50 Mins
Yield
Serves 10
Sweet potato pie gets a modern twist, making it lighter, brighter, and dairy-free. Coconut milk lends a whisper of the tropics, anti-inflammatory turmeric adds a pleasing pepperiness to the filling, and orange zest offers a citrusy kick to tie it all together.

Ingredients

  • Vegan Whole-Wheat Piecrust Dough
  • All-purpose flour, for work surface
  • 1 pound sweet potatoes
  • 2/3 cup well-shaken and stirred canned coconut milk
  • 1/2 cup packed light brown sugar
  • 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon grated fresh turmeric, or ½ tsp. ground turmeric
  • 1 teaspoon orange zest (from 1 orange)
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 2 large eggs
  • Orange peel twists, for garnish

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 204
  • Fat per serving 9g
  • Cholesterol per serving 37mg
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 29g
  • Sugar per serving 13g
  • Sodium per serving 277mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 36mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Roll dough into a 12-inch circle on a lightly floured work surface. Fit dough inside a 9-inch pie plate, pressing into bottom and up sides of plate; crimp edges. Top with a piece of parchment paper, leaving a 2-inch overhang of paper over edges of plate. Fill with pie weights. Bake in preheated oven until edges are firm, about 15 minutes. Carefully remove parchment and weights from crust. Let crust cool completely, about 30 minutes.

Step 2

Pierce potatoes all over using a fork. Place potatoes and ½ cup water in a large microwavable bowl; cover tightly with plastic wrap. Microwave on High until potatoes are tender, about 12 minutes. Carefully remove potatoes from bowl; let cool slightly, about 10 minutes. Remove and discard potato skins; transfer potato flesh to a bowl, and mash. Stir in coconut milk, brown sugar, flour, turmeric, zest, salt, cinnamon, eggs, and ¼ cup water until well combined. Pour into cooled crust.

Step 3

Bake at 350 degrees F until center is set, 30 to 35 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack; let cool completely, about 1 hour. Garnish with orange peel twists.

Also appeared in: Health, November, 2019

