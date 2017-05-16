Zesty Orange Chocolate Energy Bars

Whether you’re craving something sweet or need a boost of energy to get through your day, energy balls are a great choice. Watch this video to learn how to make our recipe for homemade zesty orange chocolate energy balls. Not only are they delicious, but this recipe takes just eight ingredients and 15 minutes to create!

The best thing about these chocolate energy balls? They deliver the same creamy, indulgent taste as a chocolate truffle, helping to satisfy your craving for something sweet and decadent—without any of the refined sugar. The natural sweetness in these energy balls comes from dates, which are packed with a slew of good-for-you vitamins and minerals and can help with everything from digestion to energy.

To make these energy balls for yourself, grab a food processor and pulse cashews until they become crumbly. Add dates, cacao powder, salt, and vanilla, then process again. Next, add in some orange zest and cacao nibs. You can also pump up the flavor even more with a sprinkling of cinnamon or chili powder. After all the ingredients are blended together, roll the mixture into bowls, then dust them with dried coconut or orange zest. Place them on a baking sheet and refrigerate for at least an hour before serving (even though it will be tempting to snack on them ASAP). These energy balls can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 days or in the freezer for a month.