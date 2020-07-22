Cooking fennel mellows out its anise flavor. Native to the southern Mediterranean region, this vegetable is known to help with digestion, and it’s also high in vitamin C. You could easily swap in regular cod fillets for the cod loins; they will just need less cooking time. This dish would be wonderful served over whole-wheat couscous to soak up the juices.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 400°F with rack in lower third position. Toss together tomatoes, olives, garlic, lemon zest, oregano, and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a bowl.
Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large, high-sided ovenproof skillet over medium-high. Add fennel wedges, cut side down; cook, undisturbed, until bottoms are golden brown and softened, about 5 minutes. Turn fennel wedges so other cut sides are down; cook, undisturbed, 2 minutes. Scatter tomato mixture around fennel in skillet; add wine. Remove from heat, and arrange cod on top of mixture.
Bake until cod just flakes easily with a fork, 10 to 12 minutes. Sprinkle cod evenly with remaining 1/8 teaspoon salt; drizzle with remaining 1 tablespoon oil. Garnish with reserved fennel fronds, and serve with lemon wedges.
Also appeared in: Health, September, 2020