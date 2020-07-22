One-Pan Cod with Fennel and Tomatoes

Active Time
20 Mins
Total Time
30 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
By Liz Mervosh

Cooking fennel mellows out its anise flavor. Native to the southern Mediterranean region, this vegetable is known to help with digestion, and it’s also high in vitamin C. You could easily swap in regular cod fillets for the cod loins; they will just need less cooking time. This dish would be wonderful served over whole-wheat couscous to soak up the juices.

Recipe Is:
Gluten-Free

Ingredients

  • 1 pt. multicolored cherry tomatoes
  • 20 chopped pitted kalamata olives
  • 2 teaspoon grated garlic
  • 2 teaspoon grated lemon zest, plus lemon wedges for serving
  • 1/4 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1/2 teaspoon plus 1/8 tsp., kosher salt
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 (13-oz.) fennel bulbs, each cut into 8 wedges, fronds reserved
  • 1/4 cup dry white wine
  • 4 (5-oz.) cod loins (boneless, skinless thick-cut fillets), patted dry

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 320
  • Fat per serving 16g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 61mg
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Protein per serving 27g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 14g
  • per serving 7g Sugar (0g Added Sugar)
  • Sodium per serving 742mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 94mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400°F with rack in lower third position. Toss together tomatoes, olives, garlic, lemon zest, oregano, and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a bowl.

Step 2

Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large, high-sided ovenproof skillet over medium-high. Add fennel wedges, cut side down; cook, undisturbed, until bottoms are golden brown and softened, about 5 minutes. Turn fennel wedges so other cut sides are down; cook, undisturbed, 2 minutes. Scatter tomato mixture around fennel in skillet; add wine. Remove from heat, and arrange cod on top of mixture.

Step 3

Bake until cod just flakes easily with a fork, 10 to 12 minutes. Sprinkle cod evenly with remaining 1/8 teaspoon salt; drizzle with remaining 1 tablespoon oil. Garnish with reserved fennel fronds, and serve with lemon wedges.

Also appeared in: Health, September, 2020

