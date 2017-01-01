Oaxacan Shrimp Tacos

Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Anna Hampton; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis
Active Time
20 Mins
Total Time
20 Mins
Yield
4
Robin Bashinsky

Primary Ingredients - shrimp, poblano chiles, corn, tortillas, and avocado

Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons grapeseed oil, divided
  • 2 medium poblano chiles, seeded and cut into strips (1 1/2 cups)
  • 1 1/2 cups fresh corn kernels (2 ears)
  • 1 teaspoon finely ground sea salt, divided
  • 3/4 teaspoon black pepper, divided
  • 12 ounces large peeled, deveined raw shrimp
  • 8 5-in. corn tortillas
  • 1 ripe avocado, sliced
  • Lime wedges

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 393
  • Fat per serving 18g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 107mg
  • Fiber per serving 8g
  • Protein per serving 18g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 48g
  • Sugar per serving 5g
  • Sodium per serving 715mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 88mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large cast-iron skillet; heat over high. Add chiles; cook, stirring occasionally, until slightly softened, about 5 minutes. Add corn; cook, stirring occasionally, until corn and chiles are charred and softened, about 10 minutes. Stir in 1/2 teaspoon of the salt and 1/4 teaspoon of the pepper. Transfer mixture to a plate; cover to keep warm. Wipe skillet clean.

Step 2

Add remaining 1 tablespoon oil to skillet; return to high heat. Add shrimp and remaining 1/2 teaspoon each of salt and pepper; cook, stirring occasionally, until just opaque, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat; cover to keep warm.

Step 3

Warm tortillas according to package directions. Divide shrimp, corn-chile mixture, and sliced avocado evenly among tortillas. Serve with lime wedges.

