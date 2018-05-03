Stop everything you’re doing, because our favorite road trip snack is about to change your life in a very big way. Oatmeal Trail Mix Cookies combine salty sweetness with a satisfying chewy crunch. They curb our hanger post-lunch at the office, and they’re a healthier indulgence after a run or workout compared to other sweets. Best of all, these warm oatmeal treats chock full of dark chocolate chips, walnuts, and dried cranberries can be made in less than an hour. Score.

All the ingredients can be picked up at your local grocery store, and they are items you will actually recognize, such as almond butter, eggs, oat flour, ground cinnamon, uncooked quick-cooking oats, and trail mix. The only equipment you need is an electric mixer to ensure that everything is combined evenly for the perfect consistency. We won’t judge you for licking the spoon clean of cookie dough on this recipe—it’s just that delicious.