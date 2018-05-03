- Calories per serving 190
- Fat per serving 12g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 27mg
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Carbohydrates per serving 19g
- Sugar per serving 10g
- Sodium per serving 81mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Calcium per serving 43mg
Oatmeal Trail Mix Cookies
Stop everything you’re doing, because our favorite road trip snack is about to change your life in a very big way. Oatmeal Trail Mix Cookies combine salty sweetness with a satisfying chewy crunch. They curb our hanger post-lunch at the office, and they’re a healthier indulgence after a run or workout compared to other sweets. Best of all, these warm oatmeal treats chock full of dark chocolate chips, walnuts, and dried cranberries can be made in less than an hour. Score.
All the ingredients can be picked up at your local grocery store, and they are items you will actually recognize, such as almond butter, eggs, oat flour, ground cinnamon, uncooked quick-cooking oats, and trail mix. The only equipment you need is an electric mixer to ensure that everything is combined evenly for the perfect consistency. We won’t judge you for licking the spoon clean of cookie dough on this recipe—it’s just that delicious.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°F. Place unsalted butter, sugar, and almond butter in a large bowl, and beat with an electric mixer on medium-high speed until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add eggs and vanilla; beat until combined. Stir together oat flour, baking powder, cinnamon, baking soda, and salt in a medium bowl. Gradually add flour mixture to butter mixture, beating just until blended after each addition. Stir in trail mix and oats.
Using a 1 1/2-inch scoop, drop heaping spoonfuls of dough 2 inches apart onto 2 parchment-lined baking sheets. Gently flatten tops of cookies to 3/4-inch thick.
Bake until edges are lightly golden brown and bottoms are set, 10 to 12 minutes, rotating baking sheets halfway through. Transfer cookies from baking sheets to a wire rack; let cool completely, about 20 minutes.