Chocolatey Oat-and-Nut Breakfast Bars 

Simon Pask
Active Time
20 Mins
Chill Time
1 Hour 20 Mins
Total Time
1 Hour 40 Mins
Yield
16 bars
Elise Museles
June 2016

The almonds in these bars boast healthy fats and vitamin E, while the oats offer a hearty serving of fiber to help keep you satisfied.

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup shredded unsweetened coconut
  • 2 tablespoons hemp seeds
  • 2 tablespoons ground flaxseed
  • 1 tablespoon chia seeds
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1 1/2 cup rolled oats
  • 1/2 cup almonds
  • 1/4 cup walnuts
  • 1/4 cup pecans
  • 1 cup pitted Medjool dates
  • 2 tablespoons almond butter
  • 2 tablespoons coconut oil, softened
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/2 teaspoon almond extract (optional)
  • 1/4 cup mini chocolate chips

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 166
  • Fat per serving 11g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 17g
  • Sodium per serving 78mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 33mg

How to Make It

Step 1

 Preheat oven to 325°F. Line a 9-by-5-inch baking pan with parchment.

Step 2

 Mix together coconut, hemp seeds, flaxseed, chia seeds, cinnamon, and salt in a large bowl. Process oats in a food processor until coarse. Add to seed mixture. Add nuts to food processor and process until they're in small pieces but not a flour. Add to bowl with oat-and-seed mixture.

Step 3

 Add dates, almond butter, and coconut oil to food processor and process until smooth. Add vanilla and almond extract, if desired, and pulse. Fold date mixture into oat-and-nut mixture and mix well—you can use your hands to incorporate ingredients. Mix in chocolate chips.

Step 4

 Transfer mixture to prepared pan and use a sheet of parchment to press and flatten evenly into pan. Bake until top is golden brown, 18 to 20 minutes. Let cool, then refrigerate for at least 1 hour before slicing. Store in an airtight container in refrigerator for up to 5 days.

From Whole Food Energy by Elise Museles. Copyright © 2016 by Quantum Books.

