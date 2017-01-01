Nut-Crusted Tofu

Ken Carlson/Waterbury Publications, Inc.
Active Time
30 Mins
Total Time
30 Mins
Yield
4
Health.com
Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup roasted, unsalted shelled pistachios
  • 1/4 cup whole-wheat or gluten-free bread crumbs
  • 1 shallot, minced
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1 teaspoon grated lemon zest
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried tarragon
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 16-oz. package sprouted or extra-firm tofu, drained and sliced lengthwise into 8 pieces
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 246
  • Fat per serving 14g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 15g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 15g
  • Sodium per serving 383mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 104mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 375°F and line a baking sheet with parchment.

Step 2

Using a food processor or a knife, chop pistachios until they are about the size of the bread crumbs. Combine pistachios with bread crumbs, shallot, garlic, lemon zest, and tarragon in a pie plate. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 3

Season tofu with salt and pepper. Combine mustard and lemon juice in a small bowl. Spread mustard mixture evenly over top and sides of tofu, then press each slice into bread crumb mixture.

Step 4

Place tofu, uncoated side down, on baking sheet. Sprinkle any leftover bread crumb mixture evenly on top of slices. Bake until tops are browned, about 20 minutes.

Recipes from The No Meat Athlete Cookbook: Whole Food, Plant-Based Recipes to Fuel Your Workouts and the Rest of Your Life. Copyright © 2017 Matt Frazier and Stepfanie Romine. Reprinted by permission of The Experiment.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up