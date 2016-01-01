Sunrise Nori Wraps with Spicy Tahini Drizzle

Lauren Volo
45 Mins
45 Mins
45 Mins
45 Mins
4
4
Health.com
April 2016

Ingredients

  • SPICY TAHINI DRIZZLE:
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 1/4 tablespoons chickpea miso paste
  • 1 tablespoon raw tahini
  • 2 Medjool dates, pitted
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
  • WRAPS:
  • 4 nori seaweed sheets
  • 1/4 small head red cabbage, very thinly sliced
  • 1 large carrot, julienned
  • 1 small yellow summer squash, julienned
  • 1 small cucumber, julienned
  • 1 large ripe avocado, pitted, peeled, and sliced

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 158
  • Fat per serving 10g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 17g
  • Sodium per serving 228mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 49mg

How to Make It

Step 1

 Make tahini drizzle: Combine lemon juice, miso paste, tahini, dates, garlic, and red pepper flakes in a blender. Blend, adding water 1 tsp. at a time, until mixture reaches desired consistency. 

Step 2

 Make wraps: Place nori sheets on a flat surface. Divide cabbage, carrot, squash, cucumber, and avocado among sheets. Top each pile with 1 heaping Tbsp. Spicy Tahini Drizzle, then roll each sheet into a tube shape.

Recipe adapted from Eating Clean. Copyright © 2016 by Amie Valpone.

