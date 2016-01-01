- Calories per serving 158
- Fat per serving 10g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrates per serving 17g
- Sodium per serving 228mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Calcium per serving 49mg
Sunrise Nori Wraps with Spicy Tahini Drizzle
Lauren Volo
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Make tahini drizzle: Combine lemon juice, miso paste, tahini, dates, garlic, and red pepper flakes in a blender. Blend, adding water 1 tsp. at a time, until mixture reaches desired consistency.
Step 2
Make wraps: Place nori sheets on a flat surface. Divide cabbage, carrot, squash, cucumber, and avocado among sheets. Top each pile with 1 heaping Tbsp. Spicy Tahini Drizzle, then roll each sheet into a tube shape.
Recipe adapted from Eating Clean. Copyright © 2016 by Amie Valpone.