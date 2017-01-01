No-Cook Cobb Salad

Lauren Volo
Yield
4
Recipe courtesy of Giada De Laurentiis

Ingredients

  • FOR THE CHICKPEAS
  • 1 (15-ounce) can low-sodium chickpeas, drained and rinsed
  • 1 tablespoon chopped dill
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • FOR THE DRESSING
  • 2 tablespoons whole-grain mustard
  • 1 tablespoon sherry vinegar
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • FOR THE SALAD
  • 1 large head romaine lettuce, cleaned and chopped into bite-sized pieces
  • 1/2 rotisserie chicken, meat cut from the bone and diced
  • 1 avocado, diced
  • 1 cup halved cherry tomatoes
  • 5 thin slices speck or prosciutto, chopped
  • 1/4 cup crumbled Gorgonzola dolce cheese

How to Make It

Step 1

 In a small bowl mix together the chickpeas, dill, olive oil, and salt. Let it sit at room temperature for 30 minutes, or refrigerate overnight.

Step 2

 In a large bowl, whisk together the mustard, vinegar, olive oil, and salt. To the dressing, add the lettuce and toss gently to coat. 

Step 3

 Divide the lettuce among 4 plates or bowls and top with the remaining ingredients, making separate rows of chicken, avocado, tomatoes, and marinated chickpeas. Place a few pieces of speck right in the middle and sprinkle the Gorgonzola over the top.

