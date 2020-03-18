Mushrooms & Greens Breakfast Salad

Greg DuPree
Active Time
15 Mins
Total Time
15 Mins
Yield
Serves 2
By Julia Levy

Thanks to protein in the eggs and healthy fats in the avocado, this savory salad will keep you going for hours.

Ingredients

  • 2 large eggs
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • 1 tablespoon Champagne vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon thinly sliced shallot (from 1 small shallot)
  • 1/2 teaspoon whole-grain Dijon mustard
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • 6 ounces sliced mixed mushrooms (such as cremini, oyster, shiitake, and maitake)
  • 2 cups baby kale (about 2 oz.)
  • 1 cup coarsely chopped frisée (about ¾ oz.)
  • 1/2 medium avocado, sliced

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 351
  • Fat per serving 32g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 186mg
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Protein per serving 11g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 9g
  • Sugar per serving 3g
  • Sodium per serving 606mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 140mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat 1 inch of water in a small saucepan fitted with a steamer basket over high. Add eggs to steamer basket; cover, and bring to a boil. Steam 6 minutes. Place in an ice bath until chilled, about 5 minutes. Peel eggs; cut in half, and sprinkle evenly with 1/4 teaspoon of the salt.

Step 2

While eggs cook, combine vinegar and shallot in a small bowl. Let stand 5 minutes. Whisk in mustard, 2 tablespoons of the oil, and 1/8 teaspoon of the salt.

Step 3

Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a medium nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add mush-rooms; cook, stirring occasion-ally, until tender and browned, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat. Sprinkle with remaining 1/8 tea-spoon salt.

Step 4

Toss together mushrooms, kale, and frisée in a large bowl. Drizzle with dressing, and top with halved eggs and avocado slices. Serve immediately.

Also appeared in: Health, April, 2020

You May Like

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.health.com