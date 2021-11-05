Mushroom & Butternut Squash Vegetable Wellington

Mushrooms stand in for meat in this vegetarian main, bringing umami flavor and a satisfying texture, as well as antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anti-cancer compounds. Lentils have plenty of satiating fiber, and rosemary and thyme add classic holiday flavor. A light and crisp salad is the ideal complement.

By Jasmine Smith
Health December 2021

Gallery

Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree; Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen

Recipe Summary test

active:
35 mins
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F with oven rack in middle position. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Toss together butternut squash, 1 1/2 teaspoons olive oil, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a medium bowl, then spread in a single layer on prepared baking sheet. Roast, stirring halfway through, until tender, about 20 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, pulse mushrooms in a food processor in batches until roughly chopped, about 6 pulses per batch (there will be some large chunks). Transfer mushrooms to a large bowl. Add shallots and garlic to food processor and pulse until chopped, about 4 pulses.

  • Heat remaining 2 1/2 teaspoons olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium. Cook shallots and garlic, stirring often, until softened, about 3 minutes. Add mushrooms, 3/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper; cook, stirring occasionally, until the liquid released by the mushrooms has fully evaporated, about 15 minutes. Add sherry; cook, stirring occasionally, until sherry is fully evaporated and mushrooms look dry, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat.

  • Using a clean kitchen towel, squeeze water out of spinach until extremely dry; place in a large bowl. Stir in mushroom mixture, lentils, parsley, rosemary, thyme, remaining teaspoon salt, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Fold in roasted butternut squash.

  • Stack pastry sheets on top of each other on a lightly floured surface, and roll out pastry into a 15x12-inch rectangle. Transfer to a rimmed baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Arrange mushroom mixture in a 12x3-inch log lengthwise down center of pastry, packing mushroom mixture tightly. Bring one long end of pastry over mushroom log, then bring other long side over, wrapping mushroom mixture and overlapping pastry edges just enough to seal dough; trim off any excess pastry. Fold ends of puff pastry over mushroom mixture to cover, pinching seams to seal. Roll log over to be seam side down.

  • Whisk together egg and 1 tablespoon water. Brush egg wash all over pastry. With the tip of a paring knife, cut 5 (1-inch-long) steam vents, spaced about 1 1/2 inches apart, along center of Wellington. Bake until puff pastry is deep golden, flaky, and slightly puffed, about 50 minutes. Let cool slightly on baking sheet, 15 minutes. Using 2 large spatulas, carefully transfer Wellington to a cutting board. Cut into 8 slices, and serve with Apple, Arugula & Radicchio Salad.

Make Ahead

Filling can be made ahead and stored in an airtight container in refrigerator for up to 5 days or in freezer for up to 3 months. Filling can be wrapped in puff pastry up to 1 day in advance; cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate until ready to bake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
382 calories; fat 18g; cholesterol 23mg; sodium 597mg; carbohydrates 53g; dietary fiber 7g; protein 12g; sugars 7g; saturated fat 8g.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 Health.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.health.com 11/07/2021