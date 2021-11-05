Mushroom & Butternut Squash Vegetable Wellington
Mushrooms stand in for meat in this vegetarian main, bringing umami flavor and a satisfying texture, as well as antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anti-cancer compounds. Lentils have plenty of satiating fiber, and rosemary and thyme add classic holiday flavor. A light and crisp salad is the ideal complement.
Health December 2021
Gallery
Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree; Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
Directions
Make Ahead
Filling can be made ahead and stored in an airtight container in refrigerator for up to 5 days or in freezer for up to 3 months. Filling can be wrapped in puff pastry up to 1 day in advance; cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate until ready to bake.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
382 calories; fat 18g; cholesterol 23mg; sodium 597mg; carbohydrates 53g; dietary fiber 7g; protein 12g; sugars 7g; saturated fat 8g.