Mushroom-Barley Risotto

Active Time
Total Time
Yield
6
By Karen Rankin

Subbing in barley for refined Arborio rice adds both an appealing nutty flavor and extra nutrition. If you prefer not to cook with wine, substitute a mixture of 1/2 cup vegetable stock and 1 tablespoon lemon juice.

Ingredients

  • 7 cups unsalted vegetable broth
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 3 cups (6 oz.) sliced fresh shiitake mushroom caps
  • 3 cups (6 oz.) sliced fresh cremini mushrooms
  • 1 1/2 cups chopped onion
  • 1 cup chopped carrots
  • 5 medium garlic cloves, chopped
  • 1 1/4 cup uncooked hulled barley
  • 1/2 cup dry white wine
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 12 ounces fresh asparagus, trimmed and cut into 1-in. pieces
  • 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh tarragon
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 302
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Cholesterol per serving 8mg
  • Fiber per serving 10g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 48g
  • Sugars per serving 10g
  • Sodium per serving 682mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 130mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Bring broth to a boil in a saucepan over high. Reduce heat to low to keep warm.

Step 2

Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high. Add mushrooms; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 5 to 6 minutes. Add onion, carrots, and garlic; cook, stirring often, until onions are translucent and soft, 5 to 6 minutes. Add barley; cook, stirring constantly, until toasted, 1 to 2 minutes.

Step 3

Stir wine into barley mixture; let come to a boil over medium-high. Boil, stirring occasionally, until liquid is absorbed, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in salt. Pour in enough of the warm broth (about 3 cups) to cover mixture. Let come to a boil; reduce heat to medium, and cook, stirring often, until liquid is absorbed, 5 to 6 minutes. Cook, stirring very often, until barley is tender, adding remaining broth 1 cup at a time, waiting until most of the broth is absorbed between additions, about 50 to 55 minutes total.

Step 4

Stir asparagus into barley mixture; cook over medium, stirring occasionally, until barley is very soft and asparagus is crisp-tender, 5 to 8 minutes. Remove from heat. Stir in cheese, tarragon, and pepper.

Also appeared in: Health, April, 2019

