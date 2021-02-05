Mushroom & Artichoke Pizza

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 5 star values: 1

You’ll be thrilled to have leftovers of the Cashew Cream Sauce: roasted garlic, creamy nuts, and cheesy-nutty nutritional yeast come together to create something decadent, silky-smooth, and umami-packed. It’s also nutrient-dense, as cashews provide protein, plant-based fat, and immune-boosting zinc; nutritional yeast is high in protein, minerals, and B vitamins.

By Marianne Williams
Health March 2021

Gallery

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe Summary

active:
55 mins
total:
1 hr 35 mins
Servings:
2
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Mushroom & Artichoke Pizza
Shredded-Potato Crust
Cashew Cream Sauce

Directions

Shredded-Potato Crust

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Place shredded potatoes in cheesecloth or a clean kitchen towel, and squeeze to remove excess liquid. Transfer potatoes to a large bowl, and add egg and salt. Stir until completely combined.

    Advertisement

  • Spoon potato mixture into center of prepared baking sheet, and pat into a 10-inch circle, pressing into a solid disk.

  • Bake until starting to brown, about 20 minutes. Remove from oven, and, using a large spatula carefully flip over. Continue baking until browned on both sides, 10 minutes more.

Cashew Cream Sauce

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Cut stem end from garlic head, exposing garlic cloves. Wrap garlic head in aluminum foil, and bake directly on oven rack until caramelized and softened, about 40 minutes. Remove from oven; discard foil, and cool about 30 minutes. Squeeze cloves from garlic head.

  • While garlic roasts, bring 3 cups water to a boil in a medium saucepan. Add cashews, and cook 10 minutes. Drain cashews, and let cool 10 minutes.

  • Process cooled cashews and 1 1/3 cups water in a food processor until completely smooth, about 2 minutes, stopping to scrape down sides as needed. Add roasted garlic, nutritional yeast, oil, vinegar, and salt. Process until completely smooth, about 1 minute. Transfer to a medium bowl; cover and refrigerate until ready to serve. (Store in an airtight container in refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.)

Mushroom & Artichoke Pizza

  • Prepare Shredded-Potato Crust as directed below. Top with 1/3 cup Cashew Cream Sauce, ¼ cup each sautéed mushrooms and scallions, petals from 2 oil-packed artichoke hearts, and ½ cup shredded Gruyère cheese. 

  • Bake at 400°F until cheese is melted and bubbly, 8 to 10 minutes, covering edges with foil if needed to prevent over-browning. Remove from oven. Top with 1 tsp. fresh thyme leaves.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
495 calories; fat 23g; cholesterol 123mg; sodium 674mg; carbohydrates 55g; dietary fiber 8g; protein 21g; sugars 8g; saturated fat 8g.
Advertisement
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 health.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.health.com 02/11/2021