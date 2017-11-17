- Calories per serving 249
- Fat per serving 10g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 15mg
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrates per serving 40g
- Sodium per serving 154mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Calcium per serving 66mg
Mulberry-Apple Crisps
Chia seeds add Omega-3s and fiber!
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 375°F. Coat a 7-by-11-inch glass or ceramic baking dish with cooking spray.
Step 2
Stir together mulberries and cider in a large bowl; let stand for 10 minutes. Add apples, lemon juice, cinnamon, 3 tablespoons sugar, and 1/4 teaspoon salt.
Step 3
Stir together oats, flour, chia seeds, and remaining 1 1/2 tablespoons sugar and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a separate bowl. Using 2 knives or a pastry blender, cut butter into mixture until it resembles coarse sand. Stir in walnuts.
Step 4
Scrape apple mixture into prepared baking dish. Top with oat mixture. Bake until well browned and bubbly, 30 to 35 minutes. Serve warm or at room temperature with yogurt, if desired.