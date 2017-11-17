How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 375°F. Coat a 7-by-11-inch glass or ceramic baking dish with cooking spray.

Step 2 Stir together mulberries and cider in a large bowl; let stand for 10 minutes. Add apples, lemon juice, cinnamon, 3 tablespoons sugar, and 1/4 teaspoon salt.

Step 3 Stir together oats, flour, chia seeds, and remaining 1 1/2 tablespoons sugar and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a separate bowl. Using 2 knives or a pastry blender, cut butter into mixture until it resembles coarse sand. Stir in walnuts.