Muhammara
Roasted red peppers give this Middle Eastern dip a smoky flavor and gorgeous orange-red hue, while walnuts bring protein, fiber, and plant-based omega-3 fatty acids. Pomegranate molasses adds antioxidants and a delicious depth of flavor. Look for it in the international foods aisle at a supermarket or in a Middle Eastern market, or order online at amazon.com.
Health December 2020
Gallery
Greg DuPree
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
158 calories; fat 13g; sodium 321mg; carbohydrates 9g; dietary fiber 1g; protein 3g; sugars 2g; saturated fat 1g.