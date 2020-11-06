Muhammara

Roasted red peppers give this Middle Eastern dip a smoky flavor and gorgeous orange-red hue, while walnuts bring protein, fiber, and plant-based omega-3 fatty acids. Pomegranate molasses adds antioxidants and a delicious depth of flavor. Look for it in the international foods aisle at a supermarket or in a Middle Eastern market, or order online at amazon.com.

By Melissa Gray
Health December 2020

Ingredients

Directions

  • Process roasted red peppers, garlic, walnuts, molasses, lemon juice, salt, and crushed red pepper in a food processor until smooth, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Garnish with crushed red pepper and parsley. Serve with raw vegetables or pita chips. Dip may be stored in an airtight container in refrigerator up to 3 days.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
158 calories; fat 13g; sodium 321mg; carbohydrates 9g; dietary fiber 1g; protein 3g; sugars 2g; saturated fat 1g.
