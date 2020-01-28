A small amount of turkey sausage adds a spicy, savory note to this plant- powered pasta sauce. Shredded sweet potato, parsnip, and carrot contribute sweetness, while mushrooms and tomatoes take the umami quotient over the top. Consider making a double batch of the sauce and freezing half. You’ll want to eat it again—soon!
How to Make It
Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high. Add sausage and mushrooms, and cook, stirring often, until sausage is crumbled and browned, 7 to 8 minutes. Reduce heat to medium. Add sweet potatoes, carrots, parsnips, and onion; cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 6 to 7 minutes. Add garlic, basil, tomato paste, and crushed red pepper; cook, stirring often, until darkened, about 3 minutes.
Add crushed tomatoes, salt, and pepper to Dutch oven. Cook, stirring occasionally, until sauce thickens, 10 to 15 minutes.
Meanwhile, cook pasta according to package directions; drain.
Serve Bolognese over pasta; sprinkle each serving with basil and 1 tablespoon Parmesan.
Also appeared in: Health, March, 2020