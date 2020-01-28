Mostly Meatless Bolognese

Active Time
30 Mins
Total Time
45 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
By Robin Bashinsky

A small amount of turkey sausage adds a spicy, savory note to this plant- powered pasta sauce. Shredded sweet potato, parsnip, and carrot contribute sweetness, while mushrooms and tomatoes take the umami quotient over the top. Consider making a double batch of the sauce and freezing half. You’ll want to eat it again—soon!

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 4 ounces spicy Italian turkey sausage, casings removed
  • 8 ounces cremini mushrooms, sliced
  • 1 (8-oz.) sweet potato, peeled and shredded (about 2 cups)
  • 8 ounces carrots, peeled and shredded (about 2 cups)
  • 8 ounces parsnips, peeled and shredded (about 2 cups)
  • 1 cup chopped yellow onion
  • 5 medium garlic cloves, chopped (about 2 Tbsp.)
  • 1/4 cup torn basil leaves, plus more for garnish
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons no-salt-added tomato paste
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 1 (28-oz.) can no-salt-added crushed tomatoes
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 8 ounces uncooked whole-grain spaghetti
  • 1/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 497
  • Fat per serving 11g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 20mg
  • Fiber per serving 16g
  • Protein per serving 22g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 85g
  • Sugar per serving 16g
  • Sodium per serving 725mg
  • Iron per serving 6mg
  • Calcium per serving 231mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high. Add sausage and mushrooms, and cook, stirring often, until sausage is crumbled and browned, 7 to 8 minutes. Reduce heat to medium. Add sweet potatoes, carrots, parsnips, and onion; cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 6 to 7 minutes. Add garlic, basil, tomato paste, and crushed red pepper; cook, stirring often, until darkened, about 3 minutes.

Step 2

Add crushed tomatoes, salt, and pepper to Dutch oven. Cook, stirring occasionally, until sauce thickens, 10 to 15 minutes.

Step 3

Meanwhile, cook pasta according to package directions; drain.

Step 4

Serve Bolognese over pasta; sprinkle each serving with basil and 1 tablespoon Parmesan.

Also appeared in: Health, March, 2020

