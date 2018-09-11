Morroccan-Spiced Chickpea Bowls

courtesy of Audra Fullerton
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons avocado oil or extra-virgin olive oil, divided
  • 1/2 medium onion, diced
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 teaspoon harissa
  • 1 teaspoon tomato paste
  • 2 teaspoons ground cumin
  • 1 teaspoon paprika
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 cups chickpeas, drained
  • 1 14-oz. can diced tomatoes
  • 3/4 cup bulgur
  • 1 1/2 cups water
  • 8 packed cups shredded kale
  • 2 avocados, peeled, pitted, and thinly sliced
  • 4 poached eggs
  • Mint Yogurt Sauce
  • 1 cup plain Greek yogurt
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped mint
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 673
  • Fat per serving 40g
  • Saturated fat per serving 7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 194mg
  • Fiber per serving 19g
  • Protein per serving 25g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 60g
  • Sugar per serving 11g
  • Sodium per serving 1003mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Calcium per serving 252mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a skillet over medium until shimmering. Add onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft and fragrant, about 5 minutes. Stir in garlic, harissa, tomato paste, cumin, paprika, cinnamon, salt, and pepper, and cook for 2 minutes. Stir in chickpeas and tomatoes. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to low and simmer for 20 minutes.

Step 2

Meanwhile, combine bulgur, water, and a generous pinch of salt in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer until tender, 10 to 15 minutes.

Step 3

Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a skillet over medium until shimmering. Add kale and season with salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until soft and wilted, about 5 minutes.

Step 4

For sauce, whisk together all ingredients in a medium mixing bowl until well combined.

Step 5

To serve, divide bulgur among 4 bowls. Top with chickpea mixture, kale, avocado, and an egg, and drizzle with sauce.

