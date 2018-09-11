- Calories per serving 673
- Fat per serving 40g
- Saturated fat per serving 7g
- Cholesterol per serving 194mg
- Fiber per serving 19g
- Protein per serving 25g
- Carbohydrates per serving 60g
- Sugar per serving 11g
- Sodium per serving 1003mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Calcium per serving 252mg
Morroccan-Spiced Chickpea Bowls
How to Make It
Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a skillet over medium until shimmering. Add onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft and fragrant, about 5 minutes. Stir in garlic, harissa, tomato paste, cumin, paprika, cinnamon, salt, and pepper, and cook for 2 minutes. Stir in chickpeas and tomatoes. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to low and simmer for 20 minutes.
Meanwhile, combine bulgur, water, and a generous pinch of salt in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer until tender, 10 to 15 minutes.
Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a skillet over medium until shimmering. Add kale and season with salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until soft and wilted, about 5 minutes.
For sauce, whisk together all ingredients in a medium mixing bowl until well combined.
To serve, divide bulgur among 4 bowls. Top with chickpea mixture, kale, avocado, and an egg, and drizzle with sauce.