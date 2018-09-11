How to Make It

Step 1 Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a skillet over medium until shimmering. Add onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft and fragrant, about 5 minutes. Stir in garlic, harissa, tomato paste, cumin, paprika, cinnamon, salt, and pepper, and cook for 2 minutes. Stir in chickpeas and tomatoes. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to low and simmer for 20 minutes.

Step 2 Meanwhile, combine bulgur, water, and a generous pinch of salt in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer until tender, 10 to 15 minutes.

Step 3 Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a skillet over medium until shimmering. Add kale and season with salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until soft and wilted, about 5 minutes.

Step 4 For sauce, whisk together all ingredients in a medium mixing bowl until well combined.