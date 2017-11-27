- Calories per serving 139
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrates per serving 25g
- Sodium per serving 396mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Calcium per serving 93mg
Moroccan Spiced Butternut Squash
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment.
Step 2
Place squash in a large bowl and add salt, spices, oil, syrup, and orange juice. Toss to combine and pour onto baking sheet.
Step 3
Roast until tender, 30 to 40 minutes, tossing halfway through to ensure even browning. Garnish with parsley and serve hot, warm, or at room temperature.
Recipes adapted from Kitchen Matters: More Than 100 Recipes and Tips to Transform the Way You Cook and Eat—Wholesome, Nourishing, Unforgettable by Pamela Salzman. Copyright © 2017