Moroccan Spiced Butternut Squash

Active Time
20 Mins
Total
Yield
6
Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 1 large butternut squash (about 2 3/4 lb.), peeled, seeded, and cut into 1-in. pieces
  • 1 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric
  • Pinch of cayenne pepper
  • A few grinds of freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons unrefined virgin coconut oil, melted
  • 2 tablespoons maple syrup
  • Juice of 1 orange (about 6 Tbsp.)
  • 2 tablespoons flat-leaf parsley, chopped

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 139
  • Fat per serving 5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 25g
  • Sodium per serving 396mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 93mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment.

Step 2

Place squash in a large bowl and add salt, spices, oil, syrup, and orange juice. Toss to combine and pour onto baking sheet.

Step 3

Roast until tender, 30 to 40 minutes, tossing halfway through to ensure even browning. Garnish with parsley and serve hot, warm, or at room temperature.

Recipes adapted from Kitchen Matters: More Than 100 Recipes and Tips to Transform the Way You Cook and Eat—Wholesome, Nourishing, Unforgettable by Pamela Salzman. Copyright © 2017

