Moroccan Lamb and Fig Stew

Greg DuPree
Active Time
30 Mins
Total Time
Yield
Serves 6
By Pam Lolley

A sturdy Dutch oven lets you simmer foods slowly, building flavor and making even tough cuts fork-tender. Fresh figs add fiber, visual appeal, and a subtle sweetness, but feel free to use dried if you prefer. Whichever you choose, you’ll want a slice of crusty whole-grain bread to soak up every last bit.

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds boneless leg of lamb, trimmed and cut into 1-in. pieces
  • 1 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper, divided
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 4 teaspoons olive oil, divided
  • 1/2 cup balsamic vinegar
  • 3 cups lower-sodium beef broth
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh rosemary, plus more for garnish
  • 1 teaspoon ground coriander
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 3 cups butternut squash cubes (about 1-in. pieces)
  • 1 cup fresh or dried figs, halved

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 342
  • Fat per serving 10g
  • Cholesterol per serving 83mg
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Protein per serving 30g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 32g
  • Sugar per serving 17g
  • Sodium per serving 708mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Calcium per serving 98mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Sprinkle lamb with 1/4 teaspoon each of the salt and pepper. Place flour in a bowl; toss lamb in flour until completely coated.

Step 2

Heat 2 teaspoons of the oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high until hot. Add half of the lamb; cook until browned on both sides, 3 to 4 minutes, turning once halfway through cook time. Transfer lamb to a plate. Repeat process with remaining oil and lamb.

Step 3

Add vinegar to Dutch oven; cook over medium-high, scraping bottom of Dutch oven to loosen browned bits, until liquid is almost evaporated, about 2 minutes.

Step 4

Return lamb to Dutch oven; stir in broth, rosemary, coriander, cinnamon, 1/2 teaspoon of the salt, and 1/2 teaspoon of the pepper. Bring mixture to a boil over high; reduce heat to low. Cook, covered, stirring occasionally, until lamb is almost tender, about 1 hour.

Step 5

Stir in butternut squash, figs, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Bring mixture to a boil over medium-high. Reduce heat to low, and simmer, uncovered, until squash and figs are tender, 30 to 40 minutes. Garnish with rosemary.

Also appeared in: Health, September, 2019

