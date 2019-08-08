How to Make It

Step 1 Sprinkle lamb with 1/4 teaspoon each of the salt and pepper. Place flour in a bowl; toss lamb in flour until completely coated.

Step 2 Heat 2 teaspoons of the oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high until hot. Add half of the lamb; cook until browned on both sides, 3 to 4 minutes, turning once halfway through cook time. Transfer lamb to a plate. Repeat process with remaining oil and lamb.

Step 3 Add vinegar to Dutch oven; cook over medium-high, scraping bottom of Dutch oven to loosen browned bits, until liquid is almost evaporated, about 2 minutes.

Step 4 Return lamb to Dutch oven; stir in broth, rosemary, coriander, cinnamon, 1/2 teaspoon of the salt, and 1/2 teaspoon of the pepper. Bring mixture to a boil over high; reduce heat to low. Cook, covered, stirring occasionally, until lamb is almost tender, about 1 hour.