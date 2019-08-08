A sturdy Dutch oven lets you simmer foods slowly, building flavor and making even tough cuts fork-tender. Fresh figs add fiber, visual appeal, and a subtle sweetness, but feel free to use dried if you prefer. Whichever you choose, you’ll want a slice of crusty whole-grain bread to soak up every last bit.
How to Make It
Sprinkle lamb with 1/4 teaspoon each of the salt and pepper. Place flour in a bowl; toss lamb in flour until completely coated.
Heat 2 teaspoons of the oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high until hot. Add half of the lamb; cook until browned on both sides, 3 to 4 minutes, turning once halfway through cook time. Transfer lamb to a plate. Repeat process with remaining oil and lamb.
Add vinegar to Dutch oven; cook over medium-high, scraping bottom of Dutch oven to loosen browned bits, until liquid is almost evaporated, about 2 minutes.
Return lamb to Dutch oven; stir in broth, rosemary, coriander, cinnamon, 1/2 teaspoon of the salt, and 1/2 teaspoon of the pepper. Bring mixture to a boil over high; reduce heat to low. Cook, covered, stirring occasionally, until lamb is almost tender, about 1 hour.
Stir in butternut squash, figs, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Bring mixture to a boil over medium-high. Reduce heat to low, and simmer, uncovered, until squash and figs are tender, 30 to 40 minutes. Garnish with rosemary.
Also appeared in: Health, September, 2019