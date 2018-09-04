Moroccan Chicken with Sweet Potatoes

Active Time
15 Mins
Total Time
45 Mins
Yield
4
Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 4 (7-oz.) bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs, trimmed
  • 3 (6-in.-long) (8 oz. each) sweet potatoes, unpeeled and each cut lengthwise into 6 wedges
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 3/4 teaspoon finely ground sea salt, divided
  • 1 ounce pitted kalamata olives (about 10 olives), coarsely chopped
  • 1 small lemon, cut into 4 wedges
  • 1/2 cup diced tomato (from 1 medium tomato)
  • 1/4 cup golden raisins
  • 3 tablespoons chopped fresh mint

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 432
  • Fat per serving 17g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 112mg
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Protein per serving 27g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 43g
  • Sugar per serving 13g
  • Sodium per serving 743mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 72mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 450°F with oven rack positioned 8 inches from heat source. Place chicken and sweet potatoes on a rimmed baking sheet. Drizzle with oil; toss to coat, and spread evenly on pan with chicken facing skin side up. Sprinkle evenly with pepper, cumin, and 1/2 teaspoon of the salt. Sprinkle olives over baking sheet; add lemon wedges.

Step 2

Roast in preheated oven until a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of chicken registers 165°F and potatoes are almost tender, about 30 minutes. Increase oven temperature to broil (do not remove baking sheet); broil until chicken is browned, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove from oven; sprinkle with tomato, raisins, mint, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Squeeze juice from lemon wedges over top, and serve.

