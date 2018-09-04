- Calories per serving 432
- Fat per serving 17g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 112mg
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Protein per serving 27g
- Carbohydrates per serving 43g
- Sugar per serving 13g
- Sodium per serving 743mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Calcium per serving 72mg
Moroccan Chicken with Sweet Potatoes
Con Polous; Food Styling: Margaret Dickey; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 450°F with oven rack positioned 8 inches from heat source. Place chicken and sweet potatoes on a rimmed baking sheet. Drizzle with oil; toss to coat, and spread evenly on pan with chicken facing skin side up. Sprinkle evenly with pepper, cumin, and 1/2 teaspoon of the salt. Sprinkle olives over baking sheet; add lemon wedges.
Step 2
Roast in preheated oven until a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of chicken registers 165°F and potatoes are almost tender, about 30 minutes. Increase oven temperature to broil (do not remove baking sheet); broil until chicken is browned, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove from oven; sprinkle with tomato, raisins, mint, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Squeeze juice from lemon wedges over top, and serve.