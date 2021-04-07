Miso Salmon and Bok Choy in Parchment
Just a few spoonfuls of salty, funky, sweet miso brings complex, layered flavor to the soy-ginger sauce, as well as gut-healthy probiotics. Cook the salmon, along with nutrient-rich bok choy—full of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and fiber—in a parchment-paper pouch, which lets them gently steam in the oven for tender, flaky fish every time.
Health May 2021
445 calories; fat 15g; cholesterol 94mg; sodium 640mg; carbohydrates 37g; dietary fiber 3g; protein 39g; sugars 8g; saturated fat 2g.