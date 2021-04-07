Miso Salmon and Bok Choy in Parchment

Rating: Unrated

Just a few spoonfuls of salty, funky, sweet miso brings complex, layered flavor to the soy-ginger sauce, as well as gut-healthy probiotics. Cook the salmon, along with nutrient-rich bok choy—full of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and fiber—in a parchment-paper pouch, which lets them gently steam in the oven for tender, flaky fish every time.

By Jasmine Smith
Health May 2021

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. Stir together the miso, brown sugar, soy sauce, ginger, and 1/4 teaspoon sesame oil in a small bowl. Rub mixture evenly on salmon fillets; let marinate at room temperature 10 minutes.

  • Lay 4 (18x15-inch) sheets of parchment paper flat on a work surface; fold each of the parchment sheets in half crosswise, make a crease down the center, then open back up. Place 2 bok choy halves, cut side up, on one half of each sheet. Drizzle 1/2 teaspoon sesame oil over the bok choy on each sheet. Place 1 marinated salmon fillet diagonally on top of bok choy on each sheet.

  • Fold parchment over salmon, making small overlapping folds along edges until fully sealed. Place packets on 2 rimmed baking sheets. Roast until parchment puffs, about 10 minutes. Remove from oven. Transfer each packet to a plate, and carefully cut packets open, being careful to avoid any escaping steam. Garnish with scallions and sesame seeds; serve with cooked brown rice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
445 calories; fat 15g; cholesterol 94mg; sodium 640mg; carbohydrates 37g; dietary fiber 3g; protein 39g; sugars 8g; saturated fat 2g.
