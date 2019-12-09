There are as many types of seafood as there are, well, fish in the sea, and you’ll get health benefits from almost all of them. White fish like cod, pollack, and halibut are rich in protein and minerals. Plus, mild-flavored white varieties are a great gateway fish for seafood skeptics. Paired with fiber-rich brown rice and appealingly charred Broccolini, this cod is the centerpiece of a satisfying supper you’ll want on repeat.
How to Make It
Cook rice according to package directions.
Meanwhile, preheat oven to 450°F. Toss together Broccolini, shallots, 1 tablespoon of the oil, and ¼ teaspoon of the salt in a large bowl. Spread in an even layer on a baking sheet. Roast in preheated oven until just tender and beginning to crisp, about 15 minutes. Set aside.
Whisk together miso, 1½ tablespoons of water, honey, vinegar, soy sauce, Sriracha, and 1 tablespoon of the oil in a small bowl; set aside.
Heat remaining 2 tablespoons oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium- high. Season cod fillets evenly with remaining ¼ teaspoon salt. Arrange cod in skillet; cook until golden brown on bottoms, 4 to 5 minutes. Flip; cook until just cooked through, about 3 minutes.
Divide cooked rice evenly among 4 plates; top with Broccolini mixture and cod. Drizzle with miso sauce, and sprinkle with sesame seeds.
Also appeared in: Health, ,