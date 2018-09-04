Meatloaf Minis With Cauliflower Florets

Active Time
10 Mins
Total Time
30 Mins
Yield
4
Adam Hickman

Cauliflower is an excellent source of Vitamin K—which keeps your bones strong!

Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 1 pound 90/10 lean ground sirloin
  • 1 large egg, beaten
  • 2 ounces sharp white Cheddar cheese, shredded (about 1/2 cup)
  • 1/2 cup fresh bread crumbs
  • 3 tablespoons grated red onion (from 1 small onion)
  • 2 teaspoons grated garlic (about 3 garlic cloves)
  • 1/2 cup no-salt-added ketchup, divided
  • 3/4 teaspoon finely ground sea salt, divided
  • 6 cups cauliflower florets (1 1/2-in. pieces) (from 1 2-lb. head)
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon paprika
  • 2 tablespoons coarsely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • 2 teaspoon fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 399
  • Fat per serving 22g
  • Saturated fat per serving 9g
  • Cholesterol per serving 125mg
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Protein per serving 31g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 22g
  • Sugar per serving 12g
  • Sodium per serving 686mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Calcium per serving 173mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 425°F. Combine ground beef, egg, cheese, bread crumbs, onion, garlic, 1/3 cup of the ketchup, and 1/2 teaspoon of the salt in a bowl; stir gently to combine. Shape into 4 loaves (each 4 inches long, 1 1/2 inches wide, and 2 inches tall). Place loaves on a rimmed baking sheet. Bake in preheated oven until a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of loaves registers 125°F, 8 to 10 minutes.

Step 2

Toss together cauliflower, oil, paprika, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt in a bowl. Remove baking sheet from oven; arrange cauliflower on unused parts of baking sheet. Bake at 425°F, until loaves reach 160°F and cauliflower is tender and browned, 15 to 20 minutes.

Step 3

Brush tops of loaves evenly with remaining ketchup. Sprinkle cauliflower with parsley and lemon juice, and serve immediately.

