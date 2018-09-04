Step 1

Preheat oven to 425°F. Combine ground beef, egg, cheese, bread crumbs, onion, garlic, 1/3 cup of the ketchup, and 1/2 teaspoon of the salt in a bowl; stir gently to combine. Shape into 4 loaves (each 4 inches long, 1 1/2 inches wide, and 2 inches tall). Place loaves on a rimmed baking sheet. Bake in preheated oven until a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of loaves registers 125°F, 8 to 10 minutes.